Football came to a halt for Sampson County last week when the last two teams representing were eliminate, with both Clinton and Hobbton ousted from the third round of the state playoffs.

Clinton

The Dark Horses team had a tremendous showing this year, with a final overall record of 11-2 and sweeping the conference 6-0, taking the SAC-7 title.

Clinton lost to Wallace-Rose Hill in their second game and from they never looked back. Their next eight games were a display of effective offense and strong defense as they outscored their opponents 392 to 101 to finish the season.

Poised and ready to go, the No. 7 Dark Horses started off strong taking down No. 26 Beddingfield Bruins, when they scored 20 unanswered points in the second half, 39-18. Next, the No. 7 Horses hosted the No. 10 South Granville Vikings. Their next match was rather quiet in the first half with neither team able to put any numbers on the scoreboard. From there, Clinton dominated putting up 26 points and shut out the Viking offense. They’d move onto the third round, 26-0.

The Dark Horses next opponent was the No. 2 East Duplin Panthers. Clinton would come in and dominate early on, holding a 21-7 lead in the third. The Panthers would climb back in and take the lead late in the game. Clinton scored a touchdown in responses, putting them behind only by one with less than a minute left in play. They went for two but couldn’t convert, bringing their season to a close, 28-27.

Their team had plenty of talent to go around and leading the pack on offense was Josiah McLaurin who earned Offensive Player of the Year honors, sharing the honor with a St. Pauls player. On the defensive side, Amaris Williams was awarded the honor of Defensive Player of the Year for his outstanding performance for the year. Both players were awarded All-Conference honors as well. Those who also received the All-Conference award were: Tairik Dyches, Alex Evans, Jakarrion Kenam and Landen Pearson.

Harrells

The Crusaders took a blow this year with the loss of seniors coming away with a 3-8 overall and placing last in their conference, 1-3.

They entered the playoff facing off with the team they played a week prior, the Trinity Christian Crusaders. Both results didn’t go in Harrells’ favor as the exited the NCISAA State play in the first round 50-0.

Four players earned All-Conference 1st team honors this year, with three of them returning them next year. These players include: Dashaun McKoy, Hakeem Murphy, Chamani Newton and Ethan Spell.

Hobbton

The Hobbton Wildcats started their season off with a bang, defeating age old rival the Midway Raiders. This win set the tone for the rest of the year as they would only lose twice and slide into the playoffs clutching the No. 11 seed.

Their first game they trounced the No. 23 Northwest Halifax Vikings at home 69-28, setting them up to play the No. 6 Southside Seahawks.

The Wildcats traveled to the Seahawks and took the win in a tight game that was separated after Hobbton packed up 16 points in the fourth quarter. They advanced to the third round, 42-34.

In the third round, Hobbton was on the road again to take on conference rival and No. 3 seed, the Rosewood Eagles. The Eagles defeated the Wildcats early on in the season, 41-13, Hobbton was rearing to write that wrong in the third round. The Eagles however were too much for the Wildcats to hurdle and fell to Rosewood, 28-14.

Three Hobbton players took first in conference in the trifecta: Passing yards, Rushing yards, and receiving yards. Cole Weeks slung the ball a total of 2236 yards for the year. Workhorse Bobby Dial ran through the gaps and racked up 1661 yards on the ground. Ashawd Wynn was snatching balls out of the air all year, stacking up 1111 yards this season.

Lakewood

The Leopards season started off hot, out scoring the opposition 156 to 7. From here on out they only win two more games this season, stalling out with an overall 5-6 record and holding fourth place in conference at 1-3.

Lakewood entered the state tournament at the No. 19 seed at 5-5. Their first opponent was the No.14 Warren County Eagles. The Eagles came running out of the gate scoring 16 in the first quarter. They would follow that up with another 16 in the third quarter. The Leopards remained scoreless until the fourth quarter but it was too late as the Eagles sealed their victory 32-16.

Their defense was riding high this season, despite the record. Carmine Pope ranked third in conference with four interceptions for the year. Nakai Owens placed second in the conference in total tackles with 87. Finally, Cameron Williams and James Murphy hold second and third place in sacks with 3.5 and 3 respectively.

Midway

The Raiders, under a new coach, had a decent season harboring a 7-5 record and placing third in conference at 4-2. After posting back to back losses in their first two games, the Raiders leapt forward winning their next five in a row. Their last three games they won only one, bringing them into the playoffs at 6-4 and the No. 24 seed.

Midway’s first opponent in the NCHSAA state tournament was the strong No. 9 East Carteret Mariners. In a stunning upset, the Raiders ousted the Mariners 44-35 to move onto Round 2 of the playoffs.

They returned to the road to take on the No. 8 Cummings Cavaliers. Midway couldn’t keep up with the nonstop offense of the Cavaliers as they racked up 42 points before the Raiders were on the board. Midway scored in the fourth but it was far too late and the Raiders season ended with the score 42-7.

Midway didn’t come away with nothing as they touted a total of six players earning all-conference honors for their performance this year. The Raiders who earned this award were: Dakota Bedard, Gabriel Brown, Casey Culbreth, Trey Gregory and Jamir McRae.

Union

The Spartans struggled this year with the aftermath of COVID taking them out last year. The start of recovery was rough for Union as they remained winless this year going 0-8. They did not participate in the NCHSAA state tournament.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]