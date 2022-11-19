East Duplin rallies; Horses go for win in final seconds, lose 28-27

The boys in black and gold faced a strong opponent and the chill of a Carolina winter evening. The Battle for Beulaville was on, as the No. 7 Clinton Dark Horses took on the No. 2 East Duplin Panthers. In a nail-biting finish, the Panthers picked off Clinton during a two-point conversion in the last seconds of play to capture the win 28-27.

The first quarter was deadlocked as the defenses showed up. Clinton got the ball first and East Duplin them shut down. Nothing worked as the Panthers overpowered the offense, killing any effective offensive advance. The Panthers would get the ball back after the punt, but the Clinton defense stood strong and overwhelmed the Panthers O-line. The board remained empty as the first quarter drew to a close

It didn’t take long for the Horses to catch on — in fact it only took 50 seconds. Quarterback Nydarion Blackwell hooked up with Josiah McLaurin for a twenty yard touchdown pass. the kicker, Jacob Baggett, made the point after attempt to make it 7-0.

The Panthers would get the ball back at their 35-yard line and the Dark Horses stepped up big, forcing a three and out giving their offense another opportunity to add to their lead. The East Duplin punter heard the stampede coming and the punt went off target, giving Clinton good field position to start an advance.

The bitter chill in the air made play difficult as the Clinton’s offense stalled out after a couple of small yard plays. However, their special teams made an incredible play. They sprinted to the ball and downed it on the Panther two yard line. East Duplin couldn’t penetrate the Dark Horse line and had to punt yet again. Clinton got the ball back at midfield with only a couple of minutes left. Blackwell hiked the ball and scanned the field. The Panthers broke through and thought they had the Clinton quarterback dead to rights. Blackwell was too quick and evaded the defense. He turned a would be sack into positive yards. From there, Clinton made quick work of East Duplin and McLaurin pounded it in for six, leaving the Panthers with 40 seconds left on the clock, 14-0.

They would throw it deep in desperation for some magic, but Alexander Evans would snatch that magic right out of the air. Clinton would kneel and let the clock run out and go into halftime, holding a two -touchdown lead, 14-0.

The Panthers received the ball to start the second and made good use of their time. They methodically drove the ball up the field and put themselves on the board. They converted on the extra point kick making it 14-7.

Clinton would take the ball back and begin their advance. Josiah Robinson would make a huge play and find his way into the end zone with 5:09 left in the third. After the successful point after kick, it was 21-7.

The game would take an unprecedented turn for the Horses, as the Panthers came alive. They would march it quickly down the field for a touchdown bringing the lead within a score, 21-14. The Dark Horse offense struggled to put anything together and punted it away.

Clinton had them pinned deep in their own territory, however The Horses weren’t ready for what was about to happen. The Panthers exploded and ran the ball 80 yard to tie up the game, 21 all.

It went from bad to worse when the offense stalled out again, giving the Panthers the opportunity to take the lead. East Duplin marched down the field as Clinton couldn’t finish their tackles allowing some big chunk plays go. The Panthers would take their first lead with 3:30 left making it 28-21.

The Horses had limited time and started picking up the pace. They quickly got down into the red zone but the clock was against them. They got to first and goal, only four yards away from the end zone. After three failed attempts to put it in, the Horses decided to go for it. It looked like all hope was lost with a minute left in play, but Blackwell handed it off to his powerhouse McLaurin who snuck his way in for the score. With 25 seconds left, Clinton decided to go for two to put the game away.

Blackwell hiked the ball and tossed it to Jeffrey Arnette, who backed up and threw the ball in the end zone. East Duplin wasn’t fooled however as a Panther was lurking. He leapt up and took the ball out of the air to end the game and the Dark Horses hope of advancement. The East Duplin Panthers advance after a close match 28-27.

Clinton went 11-2 this season. Hobbton Wildcats were also eliminated tonight in a close bout with Rosewood Eagles 28-14. See coverage later at clintonnc.com.

