Hobbton eyes another upset; Clinton-East Duplin rivalry renewed

We are now in Round 3 of the NCHSAA State Football Playoffs and Sampson County still has two teams still alive, inching their way deeper into the postseason. The competition gets tougher with each playoff win and for this week’s matchups, we have a pair of rematches: Hobbton travelling to Rosewood for the second time this season, and Clinton traveling to East Duplin in a rematch from last year’s playoffs. Looks like we swap rainy weather for cold weather this Friday night, so bundle up Sampson County football fans and let’s see what lies ahead.

Hobbton at Rosewood

These two Carolina 1A Conference foes are slated for their second meeting this season and for the Wildcats, they are looking for a good ole dose of revenge. The Eagles won the first meeting way back on Sept. 29 in a 41-13 drubbing. I’d expect the Hobbton coaching staff will spend a good amount of time reviewing film from that game, picking apart what they could do differently this time around. Looking at Rosewood’s stats, the Eagles have only entered information in a handful of games. Still, what is in indicates that Rosewood will be a run-heavy offense. David Lamm looks to be the player that will see a bulk of the action with some support from other various players.

For Hobbton, we know that quarterback Cole Weeks, running back Bobby Dial, and a plethora of receivers will be key offensively for the Wildcats. Can they string together a better performance than their 13-point outing the first time around? And what about their defense … can they step up and give their offense a chance? I genuinely do expect this time around to be a little closer, but Hobbton will have to cash in a near-perfect performance if they want to spring the upset.

Game time at Rosewood is 7 p.m.

Clinton at East Duplin

These two old rivals met up last year when East Duplin eliminated Clinton in the second round, 39-22. Hopefully that won’t be an issue this time around as two really good teams are set to duke it out. Both teams enter this contest with mirroring 11-1 records. Clinton’s lone blemish was a loss to Wallace-Rose Hill back in Week 2 of the regular season. For East Duplin, they also lost in Week 2, a one-point nail-biter against Princeton, 58-57.

Clinton has had a couple close calls in the first two rounds, but utilized strong second-half performances to pull away from the competition. In fairness, last week against South Granville, the Dark Horses dominated from start to finish, but rain and misfortune helped produce a scoreless halftime. But, just like they did against Beddingfield, Clinton hit the gas in the second half and cruised to victory — with the help of a huge 275-yard performance from Josiah McLaurin.

Going up against East Duplin, one would think that the Clinton crew would love to turn in a flawless effort from start-to-finish. The Dark Horses certainly have the personnel offensively, both on the ground and in the air, and they have a solid defense to boot, to really help them stack up against competition. One thing that they’ll especially look to cut down this week is penalties as a couple of costly holding calls nullified two touchdowns against South Granville. That absolutely can’t happen this week. Beating the Panthers is one thing … they don’t want to beat themselves in the process.

Speaking of beating the Panthers, Clinton’s defense is going to have to shine bright. Quarterback Zack Brown is 49-of-80 with 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, Avery Gaby has 166 carries for 1,620 yards and 34 touchdowns. Nizaya Hall is next closest to Gaby with 697 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a whole, East Duplin has 3,617 yards of rushing on the season.

If you’re Clinton, absolutely be prepared to shut down the Panthers’ running game, but don’t get caught sleeping because they have shown they are able to go up top if needed.

This should be a fun one! Can Clinton get some payback and advance to the fourth round? We shall see!

Game time at East Duplin is 7 p.m.