Seaforth High School was not fazed coming into the raucous gymnasium of No. 1 Midway on Tuesday night. In fact, they came out fired up and showed that they were not going to be pushed around. The Lady Hawks defeated Midway in the first set, snapping the Lady Raiders’ long streak of shutout wins. But, that was merely a battle. After that, Midway won the war, rallying from behind and winning the next three sets for the 3-1 victory, advancing to Thursday’s nights third round.

In the first set, the game went back and forth from start to finish. Seaforth captured a 2-0 lead but Midway battled right back, quickly tying it up. The Lady Raiders took the lead for a little while, building it as big as 11-7 and 12-8 before the Lady Hawks took flight. Midway got stuck on 12 as Seaforth rallied past them for a 14-12 lead. The Lady Hawks then led for a little bit, but Midway tied the game back up at 18-18. From there, though, the Lady Hawks dominated down the stretch, hitting a 7-2 run to claim the first set, 25-20.

The Lady Raiders didn’t hit the panic button. After giving up the opening point of the second set, Midway went on a 6-0 run to stake a 6-1. For much of the second set, the Lady Raiders maintained a five, six, or seven-point advantage through the score of 14-7. Seaforth, though, began to chip away. The Lady Hawks erased a 15-9 lead and got all the way back to within 18-15 when Midway libero McKenzie Williams went down with what looked like an upper arm or shoulder injury. Williams was taken out of the gym while the battle on the court continued to rage. Seaforth got as close as 20-18 but time after time, the Lady Raiders turned them away. Midway went on to claim the second set, 25-21, to tie the match up at 1-1.

After that, Williams shook off her injury and returned for the remainder of the match, which was important for the Lady Raiders as she serves a pivotal role in the libero position.

The third set started out being nip-and-tuck again but Seaforth opened an advantage. They built a 7-3 lead but it was quickly erased as Midway scored 6-straight, taking a 9-7 lead and forcing a Lady Hawks timeout. The teams exchanged points a couple of times but the Lady Raiders grabbed their biggest lead of the set at 14-9, producing Seaforth’s final timeout of the set. Midway took advantage of that fact and started scoring at will. Out of timeouts, the Lady Hawks couldn’t stop the bleeding as the Lady Raiders ran off with a convincing 25-14 win to claim the third set and take a 2-1 lead.

The fourth set returned to the usual closeness of the other sets but it was Seaforth that kept the upper hand through much of the frame. They opened a 9-4 lead that forced a Midway timeout and upheld a 4-5-point advantage through the score of 14-10. At that margin, though, the Lady Raiders staged another comeback. They came all the way back, tying things up at 15-15 before going ahead for good at 17-16. After some back and forth, Midway pulled away for the 25-20 victory, winning the match by the 3-1 tally.

In the post-game, Midway head coach Susan Clark said that her team was overly excited and wired up for the game.

“Usually coaches call a timeout to pump their team up, but tonight I was having to calm them down,” Clark said. “The girls were very excited.”

Seaforth wasn’t an ordinary No. 16 seed, though. The Lady Hawks were 16-4 overall and second-place finishers of their conference. Three of their losses came to Bartlett-Yancey, a conference foe, that bested them twice in the regular season and once in their conference tournament.

“Seaforth is a good team – we knew they were going to be a good team and in the first set they took it to us. We couldn’t get ourselves together. Our serves were off, our hits were off, but kudos to the girls for settling down. By the time we got to third set, I could tell we had settled in and we were playing our volleyball.”

The opening set loss was Midway’s first since Aug. 29 at Whiteville. Clark said her team had an interesting reaction after falling 0-1 tonight.

“It freaked them out,” she exclaimed. “But, they handled it well. We just had to really focus on our composure and our calmness and settling down.”

Clark concluded by saying it best: “We survived.”

Survive and advance – that’s the name of the game when it comes to the playoffs.

With that, Midway is now 24-0 overall and advances to the third round, which is set for Thursday night at Midway. The Lady Raiders will host No. 8 seed Nash Central, who is 19-5 overall and finished 12-2 in their conference.

Game time is set for 6 p.m.