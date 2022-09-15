Welcome to Week 5 of the 2022 football season, Sampson County football fans! We’re just about at the halfway point and there are still lots of questions left to be answered in terms of how our local teams are going to stack up. A couple of our local teams kick off conference action this week, while a couple schools continue non-conference play. One is on a bye week, and another is looking to put a heartbreaking overtime loss further in the rearview mirror.

Hobbton is the bye team and therefore is off this week. Let’s dive in and see what may be in store this week for the other Sampson teams.

Harrells at Wake Christian

Last time we saw the Crusaders, they missed a game-winning field goal and suffered a bitter loss in overtime at the hands of Pamlico County. Since that game, HCA has had a bye week, meaning an extra week of preparation…and an extra week of stewing on that heartbreaking loss. No doubt the Crusaders are anxious to get back onto the field and get back into the win column. Standing between them and their goal is the Wake Christian Bulldogs — a familiar foe for Harrells. WCA isn’t off to the best of starts this season, coming in winless at 0-4. This certainly looks like a great opportunity for the Crusaders to get back into the win column. HCA and WCA have a common opponent so far this season in Parrott Academy. Harrells beat Parrott 55-38 while Wake Christian lost to them 44-28. That doesn’t guarantee a Crusaders win, but it does help give an idea of how things may transpire. Looking at the Bulldogs stat sheet, Harrells should be preparing for a pass-heavy offense. In four games this season, quarterback Ross Burnette has completed 54-of-118 passes for 719 of WCAs 891 passing yards. Seven of those completions have yielded touchdowns but the junior quarterback has also given up five interceptions. His targets have been pretty spread out but Connor Cole, Carter Collins, Conner Bryant, and Logan Haxewell all have 100-plus reception yards on the season. Cole and Haxwell have been targeted more numerically, completing 15 and 10 receptions respectively. On the ground, Aaron Surratt leads the way with 273 of the Bulldogs 386 total rushing yards. For HCA, they had a good showing in their last game. Even in defeat, the Crusaders piled up 243 yards rushing and Ethan Spell completed 5-of-10 passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns. For this game, Harrells should find good success in mixing things up. Look for both Spell and the Crusaders to all have a solid showing this week as they get back into the win column.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Midway vs East Bladen

The Raiders should be feeling pretty good this week after getting a pretty significant win over Lakewood in their last game. Has Midway finally began to turn the corner? This week’s game against East Bladen could be quite interesting for the Raiders! The Eagles fly into Tommy Sloan Stadium at 1-3 overall. Their three losses, quite honestly, were blowouts: 61-7 against Wallace-Rose Hill, 43-13 against Whiteville, and 55-0 against Laney. All three are formidable opponents, especially Wallace-Rose Hill, whose lone blemish is a 10-point loss to undefeated 4A powerhouse Leesville Road. Coming into the game, it looks like East Bladen will present a run-heavy offense. On the season, they have generated 454 rushing yards, averaging 113.5 per game. Honestly, though, the Eagles will likely exceed that mark against the Raiders. Midway’s defense was markedly improved in the game against Lakewood, having subdued what had been a pretty explosive offense. It should be noted, however, that Bobby Henry, one of the Leopards leading rushers, sustained an injury early in the game and only had one carry. Kollin Hunter and Tony Freeman, though, really picked up the load and still helped Lakewood notch 167 yards rushing. Offensively for Midway, the Raiders pulled a switch last game, replacing senior quarterback Casey Culbreth for junior Tripp Westbrook. Westbrook did fairly well in his first start, tallying 14-of-19 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns. But, it’s hard to overlook Culbreth’s 42/70/672 on the season. Either way, the Raiders will present as a dual-threat with a strong running game to accompany their moderate passing game. Trey Gregory will certainly hear his name called several times on Friday but sophomore Cody Ammons and senior Josh Lupo have also emerged as offensive weapons as well. This game could be quite interesting, perhaps turning into a high-scoring barnburner, but, can Midway hold on and make it three wins in a row?

Game time is 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs West Columbus

Moving into Week 5, the Leopards will be hungry to jump back into the win column following their first loss of the season last week. But don’t let that 30-8 final score against Midway fool you — that game was a lot closer than you’d think. On a few occasions, Lakewood moved the ball well, they just simply couldn’t produce any scores from it. And, as previously mentioned, one of their primary ball-carriers went out early in the game, forcing them to regroup. Now the Leopards turn their focus to West Columbus, a team that comes in with a mirroring 3-1 record. The Vikings have defeated Union 55-0, West Bladen 53-9, and Sandhills Titans 36-12. Their loss, like Lakewood, was last week, a 28-6 final on the road at North Moore. Two teams coming off losses eager for a win should provide for a great ballgame. Statistically, West Columbus looks to be primarily a running threat. They have thrown the ball a few times, netting a 175 total rushing yards, but their bread and butter is a 696-yard rushing offense through their first four games. Cameron Eady has seen the brunt of the footwork, compiling 402 yards and six touchdowns on 32 carries. After that, the Vikings have a smattering of ball-carriers, but only one other guy that has hit 100 yards on the season. Lakewood should definitely be preparing to stop the run. If they can do that, getting back into the win column is certainly feasible.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Clinton vs West Bladen

Here’s teams experiencing polar opposite starts to their season. The Knights are on the struggle bus with a 1-3 overall record, their lone victory a 23-0 win over East Columbus. On the flip side, big losses of 62-0 to South Brunswick, 53-9 to West Columbus, and 34-13 to South Columbus make up their schedule. Honestly, Clinton should have a field day in this one. Quality opponents have manhandled the Knights so far this season and the Dark Horses likely will achieve similar results. A look at Clinton’s stat sheet indicates that they have had a pretty good success both throwing and running the ball. The Dark Horses stat sheet doesn’t look complete, but Nydarion Blackwell is both Clinton’s leading rusher and leading passer at 206 rushing yards and 370 passing yards. Josiah Robinson and Josiah McLaurin along with Jeffrey Arnette and Amaris Williams have also all seen generous touches running the ball. McLaurin is also the teams leading receiver with 205. Honestly, it’d be pretty surprising if this doesn’t produce a big Clinton win as the Dark Horses kick off conference action.

Game time in Clinton is 7 p.m.

Union vs Spring Creek

This week’s Game of the Week comes to you from Union High School. The Spartans host Spring Creek this Friday, hoping to grind their way into the win column for the first time this season. On paper, it looks like the Spartans have a decent chance, but the Gators may still hold a slight advantage. They have picked up one win this season, a 28-26 victory over Lejeune. Their losses, though, have been by much wider margins: 52-0 to Lakewood, 49-20 to Hobbton, and 28-6 to Bear Grass Charter. A look at Spring Creeks stat sheet indicates that Union should be bracing for a team that likes to run the ball. The Gators passing game isn’t entirely non-existent, but they’ve only completed 10 passes on the season for 127 yards. Their ground game, however, has produced 879 rushing yards with senior Dylan Davidson accounting for half of those at 446. For Union, stats aren’t available but the most glaring observation for the Spartans is that they haven’t produced a single point this season. That quite likely ends on Friday but the question remains — can Union hold the Gators off and break into the win column? We shall see!

Game time is 7 p.m.