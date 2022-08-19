Clinton record unblemished after another 9-0 rout

It’s a calm Wednesday evening, the weather was perfect a soccer match. “Dream On” by Aerosmith played in the background as The Dark Horses prepared to face the Richland Wildcats. Coming off a 9-0 victory over Whitesville, Clinton was looking to add another win in the column. In the end, it was a carbon copy victory, a 9-0 rout to improve to 2-0.

The first half was an action-packed affair for the Horses, as the Wildcats had no answer to the suffocating offense that kept them on the defensive. A quick strike within the first minute by midfielder Holden Spell started it off. Followed by another just a couple minutes later by striker Walker Spell. The Horses were firing on all cylinders as the opposition had no answer to the Horses onslaught. While fighting for another goal, striker Addiel Avellaneda was fouled in the box which prompted a penalty kick, which he buried in the bottom right corner.

The Wildcats began to apply some pressure on the Horses towards the end of the first half, but were stopped by a save from goalie Marcus Medina, his sole save of the evening. Another goal followed shortly after as midfielder Camden Davis tapped it in during a scuffle for the ball, his first of the evening. Midfielder Daniel Adasiak scored from the goalie line to make it 5-0 at the half.

The Horses came out in the second half with no intentions of slowing down. The Horses continued smother the Wildcats, keeping the offense on their side of the pitch. Walker Spell started the second half off with a quick goal, the second one for Junior. Avellaneda kicking from the corner landed right on the head of Adsiak which resulted in another goal, his second of the evening. Walker Spell made a shot that rebounded to Avellaneda to make an easy chip in. The final goal came off a shot from winger Kevin Hall that rebounded to Avellaneda to end the game at 9-0. This last goal also gave the senior Addiel a hat trick.

The Dark Horses are riding high early in the season with an impressive 9-0 victory. This gives Clinton an astounding 18 unanswered goals in two games. The Horses out shot Richland 15-to-1, and Clinton had 12 corners to the opposing team’s zero. Clinton had a shot percentage of 60 percent for the evening which no doubt was helped with their 9 assists. The mantra before the game was “share the sugar” which the horses did with nine goals to nine assists.

Coach Brad Spell was proud of their performance saying.

“Kids played real well. It’s always great to see everybody get to play — a lot of good minutes, nobody hurt us; everybody played well,” the Clinton coach said. “We moved the ball well, we were unselfish, we swung it and got rid of it early. We did what we needed to do. Yeah, it’s the second game and I still see things we need to work on. We got a tough game on Monday against Spring Creek. I’m really proud of the effort and I’m proud of the way they played today. We’ll enjoy tonight and get ready to go tomorrow.”

The Dark Horses play next Monday at home against the Spring Creek Gators at 6 p.m.

