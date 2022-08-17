County rivalry renewed, Clinton hits the road and Spartans return

Sampson County High School Football gets underway this week as fall sports officially get into full swing. It’s a jam-packed week for local football teams, which gets underway on Thursday night and also features an old rivalry for Week 1’s Game of the Week.

Harrells at Parrott Academy (Thursday)

Harrells is the first team to get their season started in 2022 as the Crusaders open things up on the road at Arendell Parrott Academy. The Patriots are a new team on Harrells’ schedule this season, making Thursday’s game quite an interesting one. HCA is coming off of a great 2021 season. The Crusaders went 11-2 last year and fell just short in the State Championship game, 34-31, to Cabarrus. They lost 11 seniors from that team, however, including offensive threats Devin Gardner and Xavier Arrington. The Crusaders do, however, return some experience at quarterback in senior Ethan Spell. For Parrott, they are also coming off a solid 2021 season, finishing at 7-2 overall – but, also just like Harrells, they lost a handful of seniors that included some primary offensive weapons. It’s a fresh start for both of these teams and it can certainly be expected that they will each be looking for promising starts to the new season. Game time Thursday is set for 7 p.m. in Kinston.

Lakewood vs Spring Creek

The Lakewood Leopards are hopeful for a strong 2022 season. They are excited to welcome back quarterback Kollin Hunter, who missed the 2021 campaign due to a knee injury, and are also expecting a two-headed rushing attack in Bobby Henry and Tony Freeman. Though the Leopards lost some key seniors last year, they do have some key pieces returning that could make this season rather exciting for them. For week one, Lakewood is set to host Spring Creek, a team the Leopards defeated 41-0 a season ago (the only game Hunter played in before his injury). In the jamboree against West Bladen, Lakewood showed the capability to adjust in-game and was able to settle in and display some great potential on both sides of the ball. Securing a big, injury-free win this week could do wonders for their confidence and give them hopes of rebounding from last year’s 4-7 season. Game time Friday is set for 7 p.m.

Union vs West Columbus

Union’s preview this week is going to be rather brief. After not fielding a team in 2021, the Spartans are back this year and are eager to hit the field for Week 1. To kick off their season, Union will host West Columbus, who went 5-6 overall a season ago. Not much is known about the 32 players that comprise the Spartans’ roster, other than that they are dedicated players that coach Doug Burley is proud to have suit up for him this upcoming season. During the preseason, Burley didn’t single out any one player as being a standout on the team, rather he emphasized the importance of each individual that makes up the 2022 Union Spartans. What wonders a win would do for Union come Friday night. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Clinton at Goldsboro

The Clinton Dark Horses have had an extremely busy summer, having participated in a plethora of camps, workouts, and scrimmages going all the way back to the spring. Excitement and anticipation has surely been building for the upcoming season. In Week 1, Clinton is set to travel to Goldsboro, a team the Dark Horses defeated 41-6 last season. The Cougars are typically a strong football team so anytime these two teams go head-to-head, a good football game should be expected. Like most teams from year to year, Clinton will be looking for some new guys to emerge this season after losing some key roles at the quarterback and wide receiver positions. In total, 13 seniors were lost to graduation, many of whom were impact players, so it’s a sure bet that this matchup with Goldsboro will be a telling tale of what’s to come this season for the Dark Horses. Game time in Goldsboro is 7 p.m.

Midway vs Hobbton (Game of the Week)

This week’s Game of the Week goes down in Spivey’s Corner, where two old rivals in the Raiders and Wildcats will go head-to-head. After last year’s blistering final of 80-73, it’s going to be really interesting to see how exactly this one plays out. Both teams have endured some changes over the offseason with each looking for replacements at the quarterback and wide receiver positions. Both teams should feel pretty good about their ground game as they each return some fairly effective ball-carriers (Trey Gregory for Midway and Bobby Dial for Hobbton) from last season, but questions remain on how effective their passing offense will fare. Defensively, Hobbton looked really good last week at the jamboree. Midway also fared pretty well against South Johnston, but the Trojans did one-up the Raiders in a pretty evenly-played scrimmage.

Should be a fun night of football! Check back in the weekend edition of the Independent to see how all of our teams fared.