Second half surge propels Lady Horses to 6-1 victory

Ally Sutter scores her first goal of the game, giving Clinton the lead for good at 2-1 in the second half.

Clinton welcomed in a familiar foe on Thursday night in the second round of the 2A East NCHSAA Girls Soccer Playoffs as Southwest Onslow paid a visit to the Dark Horse Soccer Complex. After shaking off a slow start, the Lady Dark Horses surged in the second half and ran away to victory, winning 6-1.

Southwest Onslow may have entered Thursday nights game as an underdog, but, no one told them that. The Lady Stallions absorbed some early pressure from the Lady Dark Horses but eventually settled in and went toe-to-toe with the juggernaut home team.

Things got started at the 4:10 mark when AP Sinclair took a pass on the left side from Kenzy Yang and sent it past the Southwest goalkeeper and into the back of the net for a Clinton 1-0 lead.

From there, it was the Lady Stallions that received a boost as their defense turned into offense. Initially, Southwest Onslow could only get long kicks to chase down to their end of the field, but slowly but surely they gradually started producing more and more opportunities in front of the Clinton goal. After about 20 minutes of play, the Lady Stallions caught the Lady Dark Horses off guard when they heaved a quick penalty kick into the net, tying the game up at 1-1 at the 25:24 mark.

After that, the remainder of the first half featured both teams fending off scattered opportunities, but ultimately halftime yielded a 1-1 tie.

To kick off the second half, Clinton was able to replicate their early first half efforts and got back on the board to reclaim the lead. This time, it was a medium-range ball off the foot of Ally Sutter that lifted the Lady Dark Horses to the 2-1 lead. The time of this goal was 45:53 – still a long ways to go.

Sutter, though, provided an insurance goal just a few minutes later. Taking a beautiful pass from Yang, who was set up on the right side, Sutter was center of the goal and when she fired it past the goalkeeper for another score. At the 49:47 mark in the second half, Clinton had some breathing room leading 3-1.

These two quick goals were just a glimpse of things to come as the Lady Dark Horses had really caught fire. After chipping in a pair of assists, Yang decided to get in on the scoring action, winning a one-on-one with the Lady Stallions goalkeeper to make it 4-1. Thirty seconds later, Ty’Shawnna Green rolled one by, quickly making it 5-1 with 12:00 to go in the game. Then, Yang struck one final time for Clinton, making it 6-1 at the 72:57 mark as the Lady Dark Horses rode off into the sunset with their second round victory secured.

The win puts Clinton’s season record at 22-2 overall. They are now set to face South Columbus at home on Monday, who defeated East Duplin 2-1 in overtime on Thursday.

