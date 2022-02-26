North Duplin ends Lakewood’s season in first round

The season ended for the Lady Leopards of Lakewood High School on Tuesday night as they fell at the hands of North Duplin in the first round of the State Playoffs. The final was 52-37 in favord of the Lady Rebels.

Midway the first quarter, the Lady Leopards had a 7-3 lead only to have North Duplin to begin finding the basket. Lakewood was still in the game for the first half, though, down by just three points at 12-9 after the first quarter. The scoring was pretty even in the second quarter, though the Lady Rebels held the advantage. The Lady Leopards picked up eight points in the second quarter but North Duplin scored nine, making the halftime score 21-17, North Duplin.

The scoring remained rather bland for Lakewood as the Lady Leopards were only able to score seven points out of the break while North Dupin was about to tack on 10 more points for a lead of 31-24. The Lady Rebels completely owned the fourth quarter, picking up 21 points with North Duplin’s Tateyawna Faison scoring 14 of her 19 points of the game in the fourth quarter alone.

Rilya Mitchell led the Leopards scoring effort with 15 points. Gwendolyn King scored 11 points.

For North Duplin, Faison had 19 points, Reece Outlaw had 12 points, Addy Higginbotham followed with 10 points and Starr Jaco had nine.

While Lakewood was now eliminated, the Lady Rebels hosted East Columbus on Thursday night for round two. North Duplin dominated this game, winning 59-23, to advance to the third round against No. 2 Seed Wilson Prep.