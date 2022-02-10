Closer contests, same results as Raiders fall short against East Bladen

The Midway basketball teams were back on their home court on Tuesday evening, squaring off with East Bladen in Southeastern Athletic Conference play as the regular season winds down. The last time these two teams tangled, it was a pair of blowout wins in favor of the Eagles. This time, though, things were much closer. The outcome was still the same, though, as East Bladen departed Spivey’s Corner with a 46-41 victory in the girls game and a 57-56 victory in the boys game.

Girls

East Bladen came out and scored a very quick six points, opening space between them and Midway at 6-0 with 6:09 on the clock. This prompted a Lady Raiders timeout, but bricks and turnovers continued to be problematic. Kris McKoy finally got Midway on the board at the 5:00 mark, the score being 8-2. Mallory Baggett made it 8-4 on a rebound layup, and a couple scoring changes later the score was 10-6. Both teams hit a dry spell as the quarter pressed on, with only a made free throw resulting in a score change, and the tally was 11-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Turnovers remained an issue for the Lady Raiders to start the second quarter. Their saving grace was East Bladen failing to turn these turnovers into points. As a result, Midway stayed with striking distance. With 3:22 on the clock, Rylie Williams was fouled on a three point shot. At the free throw line, she sank all three free throws and tied the game up at 14-14. From there, East Bladen closed the half scoring four points to make it 18-14 at halftime.

Rylie Williams hit a 3-ball right out of the gate for Midway, bringing the score right back to 18-17, but East Bladen converted on the other hit to rebuild an advantage. After hitting the score of 20-19, the Lady Eagles finally cashed in some points off of Raider turnovers. Three straight turnovers lead to consecutive easy layups as the score hit 26-19 before Morgan Hall stopped the bleeding with a jumper. Still, though, East Bladen was relentless. Their lead was approaching double-digits at the end of the third quarter, the tally 31-23.

Indeed, the lead hit double-digits at the start of the fourth quarter as the Lady Eagles hit 4-straight. They went up 35-23 before McKoy was able to get a layup to stop the spurt. Still, East Bladen continued to force the issue with back-to-back buckets. Midway answered with a consecutive points of their own, aided by a 3-ball from Anaya West to trim the margin to 39-32. Again, though, the Lady Eagles pushed the advantage back to double-digits. The Lady Raiders made another run at them, but time wasn’t on their side. In the end, their effort came up short as East Bladen claimed victory, 46-41.

Leading the effort for Midway was Rylie Williams, who had 15 points. Behind her was McKoy and McKenzie Williams each with six points, followed by Morgan Williams and Morgan Hall with four apiece. West had three points, Baggett had two points, and Leah Culbreth made one free throw.

Midway is now 9-11 overall and 3-7 in conference play. They were slated to celebrate Senior Night on Wednesday against West Bladen before the regular season finale on Friday at Fairmont.

Boys

Led by the sharp shooting of Davis Williams, the Raiders stormed out to an 11-3 lead. From there, though, their hot start cooled off and the Eagles settled in. They reeled off six unanswered points, cutting the lead to 11-9, and forcing a Midway timeout with 3:45 on the clock. Casey Culbreth broke the streak, putting the Raiders up 13-9, and a turnover put Midway back in possession. Williams sank another 3-ball and the lead was right back at 16-9 pending two free throws at the 2:11 mark. Midway’s free throws were good, making it 18-9, and another 3-pointer from Williams made it 21-9. The Midway run reached 12-0 before East Bladen could finally stop the bleeding to make it 23-11.

That’s where the fast-paced action haunted at the end of quarter number 1.

A 3-ball by Wyatt Holland was how the second quarter started as the Raiders hit their largest lead of the game at 26-11. East Bladen answered with a layup and the Eagles signaled for timeout to regroup. Down the stretch, the scoring leveled off to a degree but a celebration technical against Midway allowed the Eagles a freebie right before. Still, the Raiders led 36-22 at the break.

Out of the intermission, it was East Bladen that came out with the upper hand to start the second half. The Eagles hit a 9-3 lead to kick things off and trailer just 39-31 at the 4:35 mark to force a Midway timeout. The Raiders were ice cold while East Bladen continued to chip away. One big impact was the rebounding advantage the Eagles had, cleaning up missed Midway shots while giving themselves multiple looks on the offensive end. With 57.4, an and-1 made it 39-38. Then, with 42.3 left in the third, East Bladen completed the comeback and took the lead on free throws at 40-39. Right before the buzzer, the Eagles were gifted a breakaway on a turnover to push it to 42-39 headed to the fourth quarter.

Midway was out scored 20-3 in the third quarter as things completely unraveled that period for the home team.

The Raiders, though, rebounded to some degree in the fourth quarter. But, East Bladen continued to force the issue. They gradually built their lead to as much as seven points but Midway kept the faith. They made things interesting in the final moments, but, ultimately, they came up just short, falling 57-56.

Williams finished the contest with 26 points, followed by Culbreth with 15.

The Raiders are now 8-12 overall and 2-8 in league play. They were back in action on Wednesday celebrating senior night before hitting the road against Fairmont on Friday.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]