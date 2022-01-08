Hobbton gets road victory

Wildcats get third win of season; girls drop close one

On Tuesday, the Hobbton Wildcats traveled to Spring Creek, bringing home a 44-35 win to up their record to 3-8 on the season.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 15-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. They led 23-13 at the break. They scored 11 points against seven for the Gators in the third quarter for a 34-20 lead.

Bennett Darden was the MaxPreps Player of the Game with 13 points. Colby Weeks and Jameek Joyner each finished with eight points. Josiah McLaurin had six points and Ashwad Wynn had five.

Hobbton’s girls lost a close battle with a 34-32 score. The JV lost a close one also.