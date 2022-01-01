Clinton teams win Fox-Horne Classic

Lady Dark Horse Senior, Brittany Blackmon, snares an offensive rebound during first half action against Union. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Nick Smith drives the lane for a first quarter score against Falcon Christian Academy. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Daniel Adasiak looks for room to operate along the baseline during first half action against Falcon Christian Academy. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Midway’s Mallory Baggett gets a shot off in traffic for a first half score on Tuesday. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Avery Evans secures a first half rebound on Tuesday. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Khaliah Chestnutt drives to the basket for two of her game-high 21 points as Midway’s Rylie Williams defends. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Casey Culbreth drives the baseline during first quarter action on Tuesday. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Midway’s Trey Gregory tries to split a couple of Dark Horse defenders on his way to the basket. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Nick Smith extends toward the basket for a second half score against Midway. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton guard Landen Pearson muscles the ball up for a second half score while drawing contact from two Raider defenders. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

The rivalry games between Clinton and Midway came early this 2021-2022 basketball season as the two rivals met up in the Fox-Horne Classic Christmas Tournament hosted at Sampson Middle School on Tuesday. Both teams were represented in both the girls and boys rendition of the tournament, each having earned wins during Monday’s opening round. Both games were tight, entertaining battles that left plenty to look forward to with two more games on the slate later this season, but for this time around, the spotlight shined on the Dark Horses, who claimed a 39-35 victory in the girls game and a 51-43 victory in the boys game to claim both championships.

GIRLS

Clinton won the opening tip and so began a back and forth game that featured little production. It wasn’t until the 5:00 mark of the first quarter when the Lady Dark Horses got the games first bucket, a layup by Brittany Blackburn, to make it 2-0. Mallory Baggett tied the game up on a pair of free throws with 2:30 on the clock but back-to-back baskets by Khaliah Chestnutt made it 6-2 with 1:00 to go in the first quarter. Midway tacked on one final bucket just before the buzzer, bringing the tally to 6-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Midway tied things up at 6-6 in the early going of the second quarter, but a LDH 3-ball put Clinton right back in front at 9-6, forcing a Lady Raiders timeout with 5:14 on the clock. From there, Midway scored back-to-back layups to claim a 10-9 lead with 2:50 left in the half. After that, a sloppy, back-and-forth slugfest ensued. When the horn sounded to mark halftime, things were all tied up at 11-11.

Out of the break, Rylie Williams hit the first bucket to start the second half, putting the Lady Raiders back out front at 13-11. A free-throw with 6:45 left by Kris McKoy made it 14-11, followed by another made free throw by Morgan Williams to make it 15-11. Then, in a sudden flurry, the teams traded baskets and the score sat at 17-13 with 5:04 left in the third quarter.

From there, things quickly changed on a dime. Chestnutt went 1-for-2 on the free throw line, but Midway put the ball back up on a miscue for a made basket for Clinton, making it 17-16. Then back-to-back turnovers for the Lady Raiders saw the Lady Dark Horses get back-to-back baskets to make it 20-17. The Clinton surge reached 11-0 as they reclaimed the lead at 24-17 before Midway could stop the bleeding. From there, things slowed just a tad and the score rested at 26-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

Midway made the first two buckets of the final quarter, getting back to within 26-25 before a pair of free throws from Chestnutt made it 28-25. With 5:53 left in the game, Clinton signaled for timeout, clinging to their lead. With 4:25 left, McKoy made 1-of-2 free throws, bringing the tally to 28-27.

The Lady Dark Horses, though, maintained some slight separation, stretching their lead back out to 33-29 with 2:27 left in the game. The teams jostled back and forth but in the end it was Clinton claiming victory at 39-35.

Chestnutt was named MVP of the tournament for her accomplishment of 21 points and taking four charges in the championship game.

With the win, Clinton stands at 7-0 overall while Midway falls to 6-4. The Lady Dark Horses kick off 2022 with a home game on Tuesday, Jan. 4 against Fairmont. For the Lady Raiders, they are also at home on Jan. 4, hosting Red Springs.

BOYS

In stark contrast to the girls game, the boys championship between Midway and Clinton got off to a blistering pace. The opening frame was dominated by the Dark Horses, though, as they charged out to a 22-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw a furious Midway rally. Throughout the duration of the quarter, the Raiders gradually chipped into the deficit and got back to as close as 25-20. The Dark Horses, though, regrouped by the latter stages of the half, and reclaimed a 31-22 lead at the halftime intermission.

The third quarter didn’t bear much fruit but the Raiders did enjoy a bit more success than Clinton did. They chipped away at the lead some and the margin stood at 36-30 going to into the fourth quarter.

The Dark Horses stretched their lead out to double digits at 45-35 but Midway remained pesky. They got back to within 45-40 with 1:30 left then, with 33.5 left, a 3-pointer by Warren Naylor made it 45-43. From there, however, Clinton put an exclamation point on the victory with an emphatic dunk by Nick Smith driving the final nail into a 6-0 run that yielded a 51-43 win for the Dark Horses.

Smith was named the Championship MVP.

With the win, the Dark Horses are now 3-3 overall. They will return to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 4 with a home game against Fairmont. Midway is now 6-4 overall and will also play at home on Jan. 4 against Red Springs.