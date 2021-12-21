Crusaders fall to Wake Christian

Jahiem Murphy drives to the bucket in Harrells’ game against Wake Christian.

Harrells Christian basketball was back in action on Friday evening. The Crusaders faced off against non-conference opponent Wake Christian, who pulled away from HCA for a comfortable 67-49 victory.

The Crusaders opened the game with a 10-3 run in the first four minutes. Following a timeout, Wake got things together, going on a run of their own.

The Bulldogs held Harrells scoreless for the remainder of the first quarter giving way to a 14-10 advantage.

Xavier Arrington’s mid-range jumper snapped HCA’s scoring drought with 6:26 left in the half. By the end of the second, Wake would take their 27-20 lead to halftime

Harrells came out hot to open the third frame. The Crusaders got within a score, 30-29, before Wake called time to quash the HCA rally.

A breather turned out to be just what the doctor ordered as Wake was nursing the slim lead. After the timeout, Wake got separation from Harrells to lead 51-36, going to the fourth quarter.

A fourth quarter comeback would not be in the cards for HCA as the Crusaders could not overcome Wake’s lead to fall by a score of 67-49.

With Friday’s loss, Harrells dropped to 1-3 for the season. Before they took two weeks off for Christmas, the Crusaders traveled to Rocky Mount Academy for a midday tilt.

To open 2022, HCA hosts Thales Academy on Jan. 5.