Lakewood swept to open season

Lakewood’s Trey White drives to the basket

Winter sports got underway Wednesday for the Lakewood Leopards. To open the season, the Lady Leopards faced off against West Bladen. Powered by a fourth quarter run, the Lady Knights defeated Lakewood, 35-26.

Matching shot for shot, Lakewood and West Bladen played a close first quarter that saw the Lady Leopards hanging on to an 8-7 lead following the first eight minutes.

The Lady Leopards went cold throughout the second quarter, scoring no points and relinquishing the lead to West Bladen, 12-7, going into halftime.

Scoring picked up out of the half, with the visitors going on a 7-0 run in the opening two minutes, prompting Lakewood to call a timeout. Unable to get any closer, LHS went to the fourth trailing 22-13.

Down nine seemed like a tough hill to climb, but the Lady Leopards tried to mount a comeback. Punctuated by two free throws by Tiyah Owens, Lakewood got within a one-score game, 26-23, with three minutes to go.

That was as close as West Bladen would allow Lakewood to get, however. The Lady Knights went on a 9-3 run, largely engineered by Mallory Bryan, to close the game and secure a 35-26 road win.

Leading the stat sheet for the Lady Leopards was Taylor Sykes who scored 10 of their 26 points.

Dropping to 0-1, Lakewood was set to continue its season Friday. Traveling to Midway, the Lady Leopards were to take on their county rival, with tipoff slated for 6 p.m. The Lady Raiders are 1-2.

The boys team lost a more lopside affair against their West Bladen counterparts, losing the first game of the season by a final of 64-28. They were also set to take on Midway, with the game slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday after the girls’ game. Similar to the Lady Raiders, the Midway boys are also 1-2 on the season.