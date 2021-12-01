CHS soccer players honored

The Clinton High School soccer team finished 19-3-2, and 9-0-1 in conference to take the SAC-7 Conference crown. The Dark Horses secured the No. 1 seed for the first time in school history and finished the season ranked No. 2 in the state. The Horses were ousted in the fourth round of the playoffs. Among those honored as part of the All-Region Team, along with other accolades, were:
Daniel Adasiak
Center Midfield
All-State
Lead team in goals
SAC-7 Conference Player of the Year
All-Conference
Jorge Llamas
Center Back/Def Midfield
All-Conference
Caleb Kennedy
Center Midfield/Defensive Midfield
All-Conference
Score two goals in playoffs
Jackson Carter
Left back
All-Conference
Walker Spell
Forward/Left Wing
Lead team in goals and points
3 goals in playoffs
Sampson Country Player of the Year
All-Conference
Andrew Byrd
Goal Keeper
13 Shutouts
All-Conference
Note: Kenan Lanier was also selected the 2021 NCSCA Assistant Coach of the Year for 2A Men’s Soccer.