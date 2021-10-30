Clinton blitzes East Bladen

Clinton Senior Blake Smith runs through an Eagle tackle on his way to a first quarter score. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Josiah Robinson shakes off an Eagle tackler and looks for more yardage on a long third quarter gain. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton senior linebacker, Jakwan Wilson, brings down an East Bladen ball carrier early in the game. Mike Carter | Sampson Independent

The Clinton Dark Horses celebrated Senior Night this past Friday when East Bladen came into Dark Horse Stadium for the regular season finale of the high school football season. Cooler temperatures and clear skies set the atmosphere for the final game of the new Southeastern Athletic Conference. Following an electric start to the game, the Dark Horses surged to a big first quarter advantage and never looked back as they celebrated the Senior Night victory, 56-25.

After the pregame festivities and fireworks, Clinton took the opening drive of the game, setting up shop at their own 49-yard line after a rolling East Bladen kickoff. The fireworks continued on the first play of the game when Patrick Morissey scampered 51 yards for the games first score. Onias Robinson punched in the ensuing 2-point conversion, and with 11:50 on the clock in the first quarter, the Dark Horses led 8-0.

East Bladen took the ensuing kickoff and got practically nowhere. After setting up on their own 5-yard line, the Eagles gambled on fourth down and converted from deep inside their own territory. It was all for nothing, however, as they turned around and went three plays and out and were forced to punt. The punt was a disaster, being partially blocked, and the Dark Horses took over at the East Bladen 23-yard line.

With 6:13 on the clock, a pass intended for Morissey was batted away by an Eagles defender but it was tipped right into the arms of Jeriah Goodman, who hauled in the deflection for the touchdown. The 2-point try was unsuccessful, but Clinton still lead 14-0.

The ensuing kickoff was fumbled away by East Bladen and the Dark Horses Elijah Kirby recovered the loose ball at the 15-yard line. One play later, Goodman found himself the intended receiver of a pass from Smith who hauled in the touchdown reception. The 2-point try was converted this time and with 6:00 to go in the first, Clinton led 22-0.

The Eagles were able to possess the next kickoff and they set up shop at their own 23-yard line. Their offense threw it in reverse as a tenacious Clinton defense shoved them back. The punt was again a poor one that yielded the Dark Horses getting started at the East Bladen 43-yard line.

Two plays later, Smith highlighted this drive on a 35-yard bobbing and weaving run as he took it to the house for another score. Robinson took the 2-point try up the middle and was in for the conversion, pushing the score to 30-0 with 2:57 left in the first quarter.

With the game now in the second quarter, the Eagles enjoyed a little more success on their ensuing possession. A big run play put them deep into Clinton territory, and with 10:00 left on the clock before halftime, Ahmad Powell scampered 11 yards on fourth down for the score. The PAT was kicked through and East Bladen was on the board at 30-7.

Another short kickoff greeted the Dark Horses and after the recovery, they kicked their next drive off at the 50.

Clinton continued their scoring streak this possession as it was capped off by a 19-yard pass reception by Nydarion Blackwell. The 2-point try was fumbled, resulting in a failed attempt, and the score rested at 36-7 with 8:07 left in the first half.

The Eagles got their next drive underway at their own 40-yard line and went right to work, finally achieving some sustained success on the ground and pound against the Clinton defense. With 1:51 to go before halftime, East Bladen made it two in a row on a short touchdown run. The PAT was no good and the Dark Horses held a 36-13 lead.

That score prevailed through the remainder of the half as the teams hit the locker rooms for halftime.

East Bladen got the second-half kickoff, which was kicked out of bounds to put the Eagles at the 35-yard line. East Bladen was slowly trying to crawl back into contention as they connected on another touchdown with 5:20 left in the third quarter. They missed the 2-point try, though, and the score was left at 36-19.

The Dark Horses received the ensuing kickoff and set up at their own 40-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, a fumble wiped out a big run from Morissey as East Bladen recovered the loose ball. They were now on their own 40-yard line, headed the other direction. The Eagles couldn’t cash in on this opportunity, however, as they went four plays and out. With the turnover on downs, Clinton was back in possession on the Eagles 43-yard line.

Clinton answered with :00.4 left in the third quarter as Jakwan Wilson rushed it in from around 15 yards out to get the Dark Horses back on the scoreboard. The 2-point try failed, but at the start of the fourth quarter, Clinton led 42-19.

East Bladen turned the ball over on downs at the beginning of the quarter and the Dark Horses took over at midfield. They settled into a long scoring drive that ate up tons of clock, whistling for a timeout with 4:01 left and facing first and goal at the 2-yard line. Out of the break, Robinson punched it in on a run toward his left and pushed the Dark Horses lead back to 48-19 with 3:57 left in the game.

East Bladen, though, fired right back. With 3:14 still on the clock, the Eagles soared down field on a 62-yard touchdown run. Their 2-point try failed, and the score sat at 48-25.

Clinton’s Jakwan Wilson, however, countered with a long touchdown run of his on. With 2:09 on the clock, Wilson broke loose on a 90-yard touchdown run to erase the Eagles previous score. Jerry Boykin came on and converted the 2-point try, and the Dark Horses were back ahead by 31 points at 56-25.

That margin held the remainder of the way as Clinton claimed victory to secure second place in the SAC-7. The Dark Horses will take a 7-2 overall record and 5-1 conference record into the playoffs. Seeding will be announced on Saturday and the playoffs push will begin next Friday.

