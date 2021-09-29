Wildcats claw past Leopards

Lakewood’s Jesus Neri-Espinoza and Hobbton’s Leonel Espino battle for the ball. Expino scored both Lakewood goals.

In a hard fought, physical match the Hobbton Wildcats got a 4-2 win out on the soccer field over cross county rival Lakewood on Monday afternoon.

“I thought we started off good, but had a few mistakes that caused us to concede two goals in the first half,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “I think we started the second half flat and could of done better coming out at the beginning of the second half. However, overall, I’m proud of the way we responded to some of the mistakes we made during the game. We will continue to work on some things to get to where we need to be.”

Lakewood coach Jay Faircloth commented, “I thought we played hard, just made some errors that hurt us. I have a young team but we’re playing good. Hopefully it’ll continue. I’m never one to put the cart before the horse so as for outlook…no clue. We take one game at a time. Only thing I can say is that we will be competitive and play every game with 110% energy.”

For the Wildcats, Jose Rendon scored two goals, Danny Sosa and Leonel Espino had one goal each. Oscar Martinez, Oscar Acevedo, and Mario Galeano were credited with assists.

For the Leopards, Jesus Neri-Espinoza scored both goals.

Lakewood will travel to Neuse Charter for another conference battle on Wednesday while Hobbton is slated to travel to Union. Game times at both are 6 p.m.

