Midway outlasts Lakewood

Midway’s Trey Gregory rounds the corner, looking for open field. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Wyatt Holland looks down field for an open receiver. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Bobby Henry fights off a Midway tackler, looking to make a play for extra yards. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

It was a gorgeous night in Spivey’s Corner when the Midway Raiders welcomed county rival Lakewood into Tommy Sloan Stadium. A game between two old rivals was sure to bring some intense action, and while that did prove to be true, it was Midway that held on and got the better of the Leopards, winning 42-12.

Midway got the first possession of the game and set up shop on their own 39-yard line. The very first play from scrimmage resulted in points for the Raiders as Wyatt Holland connected with Casey Culbreth in stride for a 61-yard touchdown pass. Junior Acosta kicked the extra point through and with 11:41 left in the opening frame, Midway lead 7-0.

On the ensuing possession, Lakewood lined up for their first drive on their own 22-yard line. The Leopards moved the ball pretty proficiently to kick their drive off but they stalled out near midfield and were forced to punt it away.

Following the punt, the Raiders took possession on their own 13-yard line and went to work. They marched down field, mixing up pass-for-run. Aided by a big pass completion to Nate Smith, Midway was quickly down into Lakewood territory. Then, with 4:29 left in the quarter, Holland and Josh Lupo teamed up for a 16-yard pass play for another score. Acosta stepped in and booted the PAT through and Midway’s lead was now 14-0.

Lakewood’s next drive was started at their own 26-yard line, where a holding penalty on their first play pushed the Leopards back to first and long at their own 16. The next play was an interception as Jaylin Baggett picked off Zhymir Powell at the Lakewood 45-yard line.

The Raiders found paydirt yet again, this time on a roll of the dice play on fourth down. Needing one yard for a fresh set of downs, Holland stepped back and aired it out and connected with Smith on a 24-yard hookup for another score. Like clockwork, Acosta sent the PAT through, and with 1:59 left in the opening quarter, the Raiders lead was 21-0.

At the end of the first quarter, 21-0 was the margin, but Lakewood was threatening at the Midway 19-yard line.

With 9:52 on the clock in the second quarter, Lakewood’s Bobby Henry finally punched it through for six points on a short carry up the middle. With an encroachment penalty hitting Midway on the PAT, the Leopards elected to try for two points. The attempt was unsuccessful, however, and the score rested at 21-6.

The ensuing kickoff was a short one for the Leopards and the Raiders began their next drive at their own 42-yard line.

Midway proved unstoppable again on this next drive with the Raiders turning to their ground game. Trey Gregory and Holland used their legs this time around, aided by a big gain by Hunter Tyndall. With 7:15 left in the quarter, Holland scampered 10 yards on the option and capped off the drive with a score. Another successful PAT saw the lead right back at 28-6.

The Leopards next drive was a quick one, going three and out and punting back to Midway, who started on their own 43-yard line. This drive proved to be the Raiders first unsuccessful attempt as Midway’s fourth down pass attempt was dropped in the end zone. Lakewood took over right around their own 10-yard line with 2:00 left in the game.

Their first play was a 59-yard run by Henry down to the Raiders 33-yard line, putting them in scoring position with 1:47 on the clock. The Leopards worked it down inside the Midway 5-yard line, overcoming a fourth down in the process. The clock, however, wasn’t their friend. Lakewood burned all three timeouts and were left scrambling on one final play. The clock hit 0:00, though, and the Leopards were left on the outside looking in with a 28-6 halftime score.

Out of the break, Midway attempted an onside kick, but Lakewood recovered, setting up shop on their own 44-yard line. Aided by a 15-yard face mask penalty, the Leopards quickly moved inside the Raiders 20-yard line. With 8:18 on the clock, Henry broke the goal line for Lakewood, cutting back into the deficit. A plethora of penalties and an interception on the 2-point try left the score at 28-12.

One of the penalties on the extra point try was a 15-yard penalty that was assessed on the kickoff. This yielded the Raiders crossing midfield on the kickoff and starting on the Leopards 42-yard line.

It took just a little over 3:00 for Midway to respond, this drive capped off on a Gregory 8-yard touchdown run. The trustworthy leg of Acosta converted the PAT, and with 5:09 left in the third, the Raider lead was back to 35-12.

That was the score at the end of the third quarter with 12:00 remaining in the game.

With Lakewood lined up around Midway’s 20-yard line, Powell lined a shot toward the end zone. The pass fell into the outstretched arms of Casey Culbreth, however, resulting in an interception and thwarting the score attempt to send the action back the other way.

This drive went for 90 yards and was capped off by Gregory again, this time on a 5-yard run up the middle. Acosta punched the PAT through, and with 7:40 left in the game, the Raiders were up 42-12.

The next Lakewood drive again went into Midway territory but the Leopards stalled once more down around the Midway 30-yard line, turning it over on downs.

The Raiders put the ball on the ground and went the other way but this time they were reserved to just running out the clock and keeping the score at 42-12 for the final margin.

After the game, Midway head coach Cory Barnes acknowledged that he was prideful of his team in their win and stated that hopefully this is a building block for the remainder of the season.

“Always good to get a win over a county-rival,” he said. “We had two weeks of preparation. South Lenoir kind of does some things Lakewood does so we missed that preparation but at the same time we’ve been missing some kids for different reasons. We got them back tonight and they came out here and performed. I’m proud of these guys and hopefully going into conference next week this will give us a push, give us some juice to be successful going forward.”

Over on the Lakewood sideline, coach Barrett Sloan reinforced to his team to not to hang their heads, also displaying pride in his teams fight through adversity as the Leopards have been hit with the injury bug.

“Midway did a great job tonight,” Sloan first offered of his opponents. “They were prepared and they executed in our weaknesses. Hat’s off to coach Barnes and his kids.”

“I couldn’t ask for more out of our kids as far as heart. They didn’t given up. Even we were down 20-30 points, they didn’t give up and they kept fighting, and that’s what it’s all about. We’re going to get better. We’re so young everywhere and depleted. But, I’m looking to see if we can take that next step. I saw a lot of great things tonight and we’re excited about that. We do hate to lose, but, we’re going to get there.”

Leading the effort tonight for Midway was Gregory with 29 carries for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Holland completed 7-of-12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 80 yards rushing and one touchdown.

For Lakewood, Henry had 25 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Powell also rushed for 75 yards.

Midway is now 2-1 on the season and will indeed begin conference play next week, hitting the road for their opener against Red Springs. Meanwhile, Lakewood is now 1-2 on the season and will continue non-conference play with a road trip to West Columbus. Both games are 7 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]