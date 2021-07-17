Basketball Jamboree slated for Clinton

The Clinton High School Lady Dark Horses basketball program is hosting a Basketball Jamboree on Saturday (today). The event is slated to run from 9 a.m. and extend until the evening.

Along with Clinton, 10 other teams will participate in Saturday’s events, including Kinston, North Pitt, Lee County, Wallace-Rose Hill, West Carteret, North Brunswick, James Kenan, Gray’s Creek, Cape Fear, and Overhills. The event will utilize both Clinton High School’s main gym and auxiliary gym. Fans are invited and encouraged to come out and support their teams. Admission is $5 and masks will be required.

Game times are:

9 a.m.

Main Gym – James Kenan vs Cape Fear

Aux. Gym – Over Hills vs West Carteret

10 a.m.

Main Gym – Wallace-Rose Hill vs Clinton

Aux Gym – Lee County vs Gray’s Creek

11 a.m.

Main Gym – North Pitt vs Kinston

Aux Gym – North Brunswick vs Clinton

Noon

Main Gym – Cape Fear vs Over Hills

Aux Gym – West Carteret vs James Kenan

1 p.m.

Main Gym – Clinton vs Lee County

Aux Gym – Gray’s Creek vs Whiteville

2 p.m.

Main Gym – Kinston vs West Carteret

Aux Gym – North Brunswick vs North Pitt

3 p.m.

Main Gym – James Kenan vs Overhills

Aux Gym – Cape Fear vs West Carteret

4 p.m.

Main Gym – Clinton vs Gray’s Creek

Aux Gym – Whiteville vs Lee County

5 p.m.

Main Gym – Whiteville vs North Brunswick

Aux Gym – North Pitt vs Lee County

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]