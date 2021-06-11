Raiders eye conference crown

Dawson Wiggins eyes an incoming pitch during Tuesday’s game.

The Midway Raiders were one game away from locking up the East Central Conference Championship and securing the top seed for next week’s NCHSAA 2A Baseball Playoffs. They were supposed to wrap up league play on Thursday night at Wallace-Rose Hill, but inclement weather forced that game to be postponed and the make-up date was tentatively scheduled for Friday night, as of press time.

During Midway’s first game of the week, it was another mercy-rule win for the Raiders as they took down the Bulldogs in six innings, winning 12-2.

Christian Hairr and Dawson Wiggins combined for the Senior Night win, limiting Wallace-Rose Hill to just four hits. The bright spot for the Bulldogs was Kendall Cave, who went 3-for-3 at the plate and scored both of their runs. Those runs came in the third and fifth innings and both were scored on two outs.

Otherwise, this was mostly an all-Midway affair. The Raiders nearly batted around in the first inning but well one batter short of accomplish that feat. Jonathan Cooper, Colin Avery, and Caden Wilson all got the game started with singles to load the bases up for Nate Smith with no outs. Smith also singled up the middle, scoring Cooper and Avery to make it 2-0, but Wilson was gunned down at third for the first out of the inning. Sawyer Sutton got aboard by way of an error and Grant Barefoot drew a 1-out walk, loading the bases up once more for Dawson Wiggins. His at-bat yielded an error at short stop and allowed space for Smith and Sutton to come home to make it 4-0. From there, Midway’s next two batters went down on a pair of flyouts and their early-game scoring spree was halted.

The Raiders remained parked at four runs for a while and it was in the third inning that Cave scored his first run off an RBI single from Tyler Brinkley, briefly making things interesting at 4-1.

It was in the bottom of the fourth that Midway got their scoring machine gassed back up as they piled on four more runs. Casey Culbreth drew a lead-off walk and was moved over to third base on a solid base-hit to center from Christian Gainey. During Cooper’s at-bat, a wild pitch got past the Bulldogs catcher and allowed Culbreth to come home for the 5-1 score.

Cooper went on to draw a walk, putting he and Gainey at first and second before another passed ball moved them over one bag. Avery drew another walk to load the bases and two batters later Smith hit a single to the shortstop who was unable to make a play, yielding another score as Gainey came in to make it 6-1. The next two runs were scored when Sutton drew a walk to bring in Cooper, making it 7-1, and Barefoot hit a sacrifice RBI to score Avery, making it 8-1.

In the top of the fifth, Cave was ruled safe in a close call at first, earning him a 1-out single. A passed ball and an error at first after a hit by Landon Likens allowed Cave to complete his trip around the bases to score another run and make it 8-2.

But, that was all that their Bulldogs offense would come up with as Midway went on to close the game out.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Raiders scored a pair of 2-out runs at the top of their lineup. Cooper hit a 2-out grounder and beat the throw to first and was scored after a series of wild pitches, bringing the score to 9-2. After Avery drew a walk, he repeated Cooper’s journey as more wild pitches brought him home to make it 10-2.

Then, jump to the bottom of the sixth, Smith reached on an error and was scored by Hunter Tyndall, who hit a triple deep into centerfield. Two batters later Wiggins hit a walk-off single that scored Tyndall, yielding the run-rule at 12-2.

Smith and Wiggins were big at the plate for Midway, getting two hits and three RBIs each. Cooper also contributed two hits. Sutton, Tyndall, Wilson, Gainey, and Avery hall had one hit apiece, giving the Raiders a total of 11 on the game.

With the win, Midway stood at 12-1 overall and 10-1 in ECC play. They will finish league play against Wallace-Rose Hill before kicking off postseason play next week. Per the NCHSAA website, the first playoff game is slated for Tuesday.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]