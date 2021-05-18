Clinton duo makes college commitments

Keasean Williams signs his Letter of Intent to play football for Saint Augustine’s University.

It was a significant Wednesday for a pair of star Clinton High School football players. Davion “Boogie” Smith and Keasean Williams were joined by their families, coaches, and a handful of teachers to sign their letters of intent to play football for Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh.

Both young men were described as polite and helpful off the field. On the field, Smith and Williams were crucial pieces for the Dark Horses who went above and beyond to improve their craft.

Dark Horses head coach Cory Johnson noted how often he would see Smith around Dark Horse Stadium even after practice, putting in work with his father. Across his career with Clinton, Smith amassed 2,600 yards rushing and over 30 touchdowns. It also must be noted that in his junior season, Smith ran for nearly 9.8 yards a carry.

“It has not been one time where it wasn’t ‘yes ma’am’ or ‘no sir’ from Davion. It is great to be a great athlete but it is awesome to have super character to go along with it,” noted CHS Athletic Director Brad Spell.

The second athlete to sign, Keasean Williams, was originally not a football player.

“Keasean started as a basketball player but we just keep staying on him about playing football and he eventually ‘Coach, I think I’m going to come out to practice,’” said Johnson.

From not even being a football player to being a record-holder for the Dark Horses was Williams journey at Clinton. Over the past two seasons, Williams had 25 touchdown receptions.

A season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic couldn’t stop Williams from notching 13 of those 25 touchdowns in 2021.

Spell observed that, “Over the years watching him on the basketball court and the football field, Keasean is someone who wants the ball. He is a scary good athlete when he wants it bad.”

The Saint Augustine Falcons, who hail from Raleigh, will surely look to utilize both Smith and Williams’ skillsets as they plan to restart play from a 2020 season that was canceled because of the pandemic.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]