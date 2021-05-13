Clinton falls in regional finals

Clinton’s Ally Sutter pushes the ball across midfield during first half action. Clinton Senior Bailey Spell, in white, puts her head on a Jaguar shot on goal late in the game. Spell came up big time after time, turning back multiple Carrboro scoring threats.

A familiar trip for the Lady Dark Horses turned into another tough ride home. Clinton took playoff nemesis Carrboro to overtime and penalty kicks, losing 4-2. The back and forth game will go down as one of Clinton’s most hard fought games, but the Lady Dark Horses came out on the wrong end once the match was complete.

The games opened with attacks from both teams, several shots from Carrboro banged into the crossbar, with only the thin pipe stopping what looked like sure goals. Time and again the Clinton defense came up with big stops to keep the Jaguars off the scoreboard.

With 3:11 remaining in the first half, it was the Lady Dark Horses that made a push down the field, led by Ta’shawnna Green. Green put a pass right in the path of Ally Sutter, Sutter shook and defender, beating her to the spot for the left-footed shot into the Carrboro goal. Sutter’s goal gave the Lady Dark Horses a 1-0 lead over the Jaguars that would stand for the remainder of the half.

After the break, the Jaguars came out on a mission to get the ball in the goal. Carrboro dominated possession of the ball for most of the second half, leading to several attacks on goal, any of which could have tied the game. Clinton goalie Zoey Brewer saved several tough shots from Carrboro, especially one that she wedged between her and the goal post, necessitating a pause in the action for the goal post to be moved back into position.

But it was with 3:17 remaining in regulation when Carrboro was finally able to make a drive count. The Carrboro wing slipped the ball past the Clinton defense on the sideline. The ball was picked up by Sarah Wesley who drove the ball from the right wing toward the Clinton goal. Brewer was able to get a finger on the ball, but wasn’t able to stop it from going into the corner of the net. Both teams took shots but were unable to break the tie as regulation expired.

In overtime, both teams took their own halves and controlled the ball, but no team was able to score. After two 10-minute periods of overtime and two five-minute golden goal periods, the game was still knotted at 1-1 forcing the outcome to be determined by penalty kicks.

In penalty kicks, the Lady Horses were up first and it was Olivia Gillespie sending the ball to the back of the net to take a one goal lead for Clinton, but Carrboro was able to answer with three successful PK’s while the Lady Dark Horses could only muster the one successful kick.

Ultimately Carrboro won in a penalty kick shootout, 4-2, ending Clinton’s magical run through the playoffs, and also ending a classic game that will go in the Clinton history books as one of the best matches ever played by a Lady Dark Horse team.

Clinton head coach Jeff Smith said after the game that it hurts and, “The girls played well, we just came up short.”

“We took it as far as you could take it,” said Smith. “When it gets to penalties, it’s just a flip of the coin at that point. The girls are heartbroken, but they ought to be awfully proud too. This was unexpected for us to be in this position, so they should be proud. I’m very proud.”

Carrboro will now move on to play Lake Norman in the 2A NCHSAA Women’s Soccer Championship on Saturday. The Lady Dark Horses finished the season with a record of 14-3, making it to the semifinals of the state playoffs for only the second time in program history.

The four seniors on the young Lady Horses squad will leave as the most decorated members of the Lady Dark Horse program, with three appearances in the state quarterfinals, two appearances in the state semifinal round, and top it all off with a pandemic that ended the 2020 season after just a few games.

“I hate to see them go,” Smith said. “They have been a big part of this program and team for years and it really is a credit to what’s going on with our program. These girls come into this knowing what is expected and the level we want to be at, and it is always hard this time of year to let them go. Even if we won, it still would be heartbreaking to see them go when the run ended.”

A season ended short of the goal for the Lady Dark Horses, but this will be one the team and fans will never forget for many years to come.

