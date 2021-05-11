Horses mount historic run

Dark Horse striker Evyn Johnson pushes the ball forward during first half action. Clinton’s Anna Gillespie clears a first half Cougar scoring attempt. Gillespie helped anchor a defensive effort that turned back multiple scoring threats during the closely contested match. Zoey Brewer goes horizontal for one of her many stops on Friday night in Clinton’s win over Croatan.

On a mostly rainy day in the Old North State, the skies cleared and the sun came out just in time for kickoff of the NCHSAA Women’s Soccer Quarterfinal game between the Clinton Lady Dark Horses and the second-seeded Croatan Lady Cougars. Croatan controlled most of the game, but it was the Lady Dark Horses who hung on for the win in a hard fought 1-0 match.

The game started out with both teams getting several attacks on goal, but no shots would go in. Some missed wide right while others ended up sailing over the fences behind the nets.

The Lady Dark Horses found a hole in the Croatan defense late in the first half when Ta’shawnna Green found Ally Sutter in the box where she had slipped behind the Cougar defenders. Sutter immediately put her foot to the well-placed ball and struck the back of the net. Sutter’s goal put Clinton on top 1-0 with 6:44 remaining in the first half and would prove to be the game winner. The Lady Dark Horses clung to the slim lead and took it into halftime, seeming to be very relieved to hear the horn sounding the ten minute break.

The Cougars came out of halftime with fire under their shoes. Croatan controlled the ball for the bulk of the second half, if not all of the half. It was the Clinton defense with Zoey Brewer in goal that proved to be the difference in the match. The defense made tons of great stops and Brewer withstood shot after shot from the aggressive Croatan attack, many of which were sent in from tough angles making it all the more difficult to secure each stop.

Brewer, a junior for the Lady Dark Horses, started her fifth game in goal for Clinton, after being pressed into full-time service late in the regular season. On Friday she played like a veteran, making crucial saves in net the entire game as the Croatan attack was relentless. After the game Brewer credited the defense for their great play in helping her make it through the game unscathed.

“The defense was there for me,” said Brewer. “They protected me and that goal. I am proud of them for not getting any cards or fouling and talking back. I’m just proud of my team as a whole.”

The Cougars had many shots on goal in the final 20-plus minutes, including a breakaway play, but the shot was just off mark and the ball slid by the goal just wide left. Once again the Clinton fans could breathe a sigh of relief. As the clock got closer and closer to triple zero, the fans in attendance got more anxious for what seemed to be inevitable with each missed opportunity for the Cougars.

When the clock finally hit zero, the field was filled with examples of the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. Clinton players shouted with joy and found the closest teammate to hug, while Croatan players fell to their knees with tears of sadness and shock that their season had been cut short of the goal of a state championship.

After the game, Clinton head coach Jeff Smith called this win an undeserved one and said, “Croatan outplayed us the entire game. I’m happy for my girls, but I don’t know if we deserved that for sure.”

“Our club feeds us a lot of great girls,” said Smith. “We have a lot of great coaches in the club who develop them and when they get to our level, they are ready for big games like this one. The sophomores and freshmen are all freshman this year because we didn’t have a season last year, so our club coaches get all of the credit for developing these girls to get them ready for games like this.”

The Lady Dark Horses move on to the next round of the playoffs with the 1-0 win and will face a familiar foe in Carrboro. Another big game for Clinton means preparation will be key with a short turnaround.

Lady Dark Horses assistant coach Adam Smith said, “Our girls have turned it on at the right time so preparation for Carrboro will be key this week. This is our third game in a week at a high level, so first off let’s rest and then we will assess the game plan for Carrboro.”

History has now repeated itself once again. In 2019, the Lady Dark Horses beat Croatan on the road in the same quarterfinal playoff round, then advanced to play at Carrboro for the chance to go to the state championship game, but fell 2-1.

With the win over Croatan, the Lady Dark Horses improve to 14-2 and will play at Carrboro on Tuesday in the NCHSAA Women’s Soccer Semifinals. The Lady Dark Horses will look to make history, as a win would not only send them to their first state championship appearance in program history, but it would be the first win over their longtime playoff nemesis, Carrboro.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]