Midway vying for East Central crown

The Midway and East Duplin Softball teams will meet up for a third time this season Friday night at Midway High School, this time for the East Central Conference crown. The two teams split the regular season meetings, with the Lady Panthers winning 3-2 the first time and the Lady Raiders earning a 2-0 win the second time around. Needing to break the tie for playoff purposes, the two will duke it out at 6 p.m. Friday at Midway in a winner-take-all showdown. The two teams have been dominant, the Lady Raiders boasting an 11-1 record and outscoring opponents 134-10, while the Lady Panthers have an identical 11-1 record with a scoring advantage of 131-49 for the season.