Midway Golf marches on

Logan Atkins rolls the ball toward the hole during Thursday’s match at Timberlake. David Johnson | Sampson Independent The 2021 Midway Raiders Courtesy Photo | Robin Marley

The Midway Raiders golf team is picking up right where it left off after having their season cut short a year ago due to COVID. With such a strong core teeing off for the Raiders last year, head coach Glenn Patrick had expectations for his team, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, leaving area athletics frustrated.

“That team was my dream,” Patrick affirmed, speaking of 2020’s team. “I think we could’ve won another state championship and Logan could have three-peated as individual champion.”

But after just two matches, the pandemic left it’s mark on yet another sport, leaving Patrick and his Midway golf squad with the sense of “what could have been?”

Patrick also admitted that as a result of the season being cancelled, he kind of fell into a rut — even questioning whether or not he wanted to come back and continue coaching.

“Last year was tough. I’ll be honest, I was in a rut. All of us worked so hard last year and then it was just taken away from us.”

But, that’s when the parents of the Midway golfers stepped in and one-by-one convinced the former Coach of the Year to continue to fulfill his role.

And the rewards have been bountiful.

Patrick says since getting back to practice and getting some matches under their belts, the passion for the game has returned full-circle, not just for him, but his players as well.

So far, the Raiders are undefeated this season and lead the conference by roughly 70 strokes over conference foe Clinton. Patrick had nothing but great things to say about his players.

“The kids buy into the program and we have wonderful parents that back us 110%. The parents show up for the matches, they’re taking pictures, and we’ve got a great group of boys. They’re close, they’re committed. We had practice yesterday, we were working late, working on chipping and putting and it got so dark you almost couldn’t see the green or the hole. I kept them until dark and they never complained. They love it and they want to get better,” Patrick said with pride in his voice.

Individually, Patrick took the time to comment on the positives that each player brings to the table.

“People dream about having players like Logan Atkins and Caden Hodges. They’re both real good golfers.”Caden is probably our most experienced player and Atkins is just a great all-around golfer.”

So good, they are among the top of the conference. Atkins was the medalist this past week at Timberlake, shooting a 70, with Hodges right behind at 71. Earlier in the season, the duo tied and were co-medalists in another conference match.

Patrick stated that one of his seniors, Jackson Lee, stands out for the tremendous strides he has made in improving his game since last year.

“Our final meet last year, Jackson shot 107. During the summer and during the COVID downtime, he’s gotten his score into 80s. That’s just the kind of players we have. They want to improve and Jackson is a testament to that having cuts his strokes down by 20.”

Patrick also bragged on freshmen golfer Caden Marley, who has recently converted from a life of playing baseball to pursuing golf.

“Kaison’s my little spark,” Patrick chuckled. “This sport is all new to him and he has fallen in love with it. His mom says he eats, sleeps, and drinks golf. He’s doing great, he loves the game, and he’s going to get better. He’s working his tail off and playing some good golf right now.”

Paying compliment to that remark is the fact that Marley outshot a pair of seniors in this weeks match.

Youth is something that Patrick touched on frequently but reaffirms that this year’s team has great potential. In fact, Patrick said his team is focusing hard on qualifying for the regionals and hopes to make another run at a State Championship appearance.

“This team this year is different,” he said. “We’re young, our only player that’s been with us to the state championships is Caden Hodges. But we’re planning to get that far again. We’re definitely preparing for the regionals and it’s going to be a whole new experience for our young team.”

This season, things are going to be a little tougher with COVID restrictions limiting the number of teams and players that will qualify. The Raiders have two matches remaining this season, which concludes on April 29. Regionals are set for May 3.

