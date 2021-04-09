Lady Leopards slip past Wildcats

Hannah Register gets a solid connection on the ball for the Leopards.

The Lady Leopards and Wildcats softball teams squared off in a back and forth tussle this past Monday at Lakewood. With a conference win on the line, the game went down to the wire before the home team pulled off the victory, 10-8.

It was a game that started out with a three run spurt for Lakewood that eventually became a battle of constantly changing leads. The biggest factor in this outcome was purely momentum and the Leopards had it on their side going down the stretch. A sentiment head coach Michael Ammons shared as well.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game and it was about the most even game in the conference that we’ll have. It came down to how well we pitched and how well they did plus we just didn’t need a bad inning,” Ammons said. “We got some three up and three down situations to get the momentum going and then our bats came alive.”

“We were able to start getting our batters on and once we did we were able to make things happen for us,” Ammons continued. “They came back on us, had some pretty good breaks but once we got towards the end of the game I felt like momentum shifted our way and we started getting more solid hits. For the most part I knew it was going to be a good game between our two ball clubs and it was a fun game,” he added.

The Wildcats fought hard for sure, especially considering how the game started which put them behind big after the first runs scored. A pop fly was hit and a call came from the infield umpire of an infield-fly rule being called, stopping play with a dead ball. Their was confusion, however, and a dead ball wasn’t the call at all. By the time Hobbton’s defense realized, the Lady Leopards had already brought runners in and went up 3-0.

This didn’t faze them too badly, however, because after holding that score for the next couple of innings, the Lady Wildcats came roaring back. It’d be the top of third when the hits came pouring in and the result was was a tie game at 3-3. The defense held in the third and while the top of the fourth was short, Hobbton managed to snatch a one point lead at 4-3 headed to the bottom of the fourth.

From that moment on, the game was back and forth that saw the lead flip after almost every inning. Three runs came in for Lakewood in the bottom of the fourth inning, putting the Lady Leopards back on top, 6-4. Hobbton responded, answering back with another four runs to steal the lead back, putting them up 8-6.

Bottom of the fifth was a strong showing from both sides as the Leopards managed to cross the plate twice. That’s all the Wildcats defense allowed before wrapping up the fifth and with that they we able to hold to a dead even heat of 8-8. This is when the momentum shift for Lakewood took over.

The defense finally kept Hobbton off the scoreboard during the top of sixth, something they hadn’t managed to do since the first two innings. While keeping the game tied, Lakewood gained the opportunity to take the lead and set themselves up for the win. They’d do just that, between a few stolen bases, some dropped pop flies, and some catching errors, the Lady Leopards got back on top, 10-8.

The scoring was stopped there, giving Hobbton their final chance to stay alive. It wouldn’t happen, though, as their last at bat was a short-lived one with no runs scored, ending the game. Though they lost it was astounding how well the Wildcats played considering all that was against them.

From the mishap at the start that put them behind 3-0, their catcher got hurt and was out for the remainder of the night and their pitcher had an injured left shoulder. While she was able to pitch, she couldn’t bat and all that compiled on top of the fact that they have little depth on the bench. All things Hobbton coach Leigh Ann Smith remarked on after the contest.

“We did some things well but it’d been a different game if our catcher hadn’t got hurt. A totally different game,” she said. “We haven’t got a very deep bench and that hurts us a lot. It’s a struggle right now for us, especially not having anymore bench than we’ve got,” Smith said. “With our injuries, it’s a struggle now to keep ourselves healthy as well but despite that we’ll keep pushing.”

With yet another rivalry game between these two settled, it’s Lakewood who improves their record this time. Now sitting at 2-4 on the season, they were to hit the road Tuesday to face North Duplin. Hobbton was also on the road and was looking to bounce back and claim their first win Tuesday with a trip to Rosewood.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]