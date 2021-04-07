Massive Midway comeback falls short

Lane Baggett finds space on the outside and works against a Bulldogs defender to gain some yards. Midway’s Thornton Baggett attempts to haul in a pass early in the game on Friday. Wyatt Holland stands in the pocket and searches for an open receiver.

It was a wild night in Wallace this past Friday night when Wallace-Rose Hill and Midway met up at the Thell B. Overman Football field in East Central 2A Conference action. After the Bulldogs put on quite a show in the first half to lead 33-0 at halftime, the Raiders mounted a furious comeback that fell just short. In the end, what was a game on the verge of a blowout ended in heartbreaking fashion as Wallace-Rose Hill staved off Midway’s heroics for a 40-35 victory; setting the stage for a battle with Clinton this week in the conference championship game.

In the early going of Friday’s contest, the Bulldogs took a chunk out of the Raiders early and often.

After starting the opening drive on their own 40-yard line, it took just three plays for Wallace-Rose Hill to draw first blood. With 11:00 on the scoreboard, Antwon Montgomery ran in the score from two yards out to make it 7-0 after the successful PAT.

On the ensuing possession, Midway was able to move the ball considerably into Bulldogs territory, but their drive stalled on fourth down where they turned it over at the 33-yard line.

Another quick strike and PAT were the result of the next Wallace-Rose Hill drive, as their running game continued to eat up big chunks of yardage at a time. With 8:25 still remaining in quarter one, Kaymond Farrior was the Bulldog ball-carrier that extended the lead to 14-0 on a 7-yard carry.

The next drive for the Raiders was a three-and-out and after their punt, Wallace-Rose Hill went back the other way in a hurry. After only one play, the Bulldogs were right back near where Midway punted from and a couple plays later were in the end zone again. This time it was Xzavier Pearsall who ran it in from six yards out. Again, WRH connected on the PAT and 21-0 was the score with 2:05 left in the quarter.

A turnover was the drive-killer for the Raiders’ next possession as a fumble erased a big pass-play that had moved Midway down into Bulldogs territory. This time, for the first time all game, Wallace-Rose Hill was forced to punt but they still held a commanding 21-0 lead.

To start off the second quarter, the Raiders were forced to punt the ball right back to the Bulldogs after another fruitless drive. Again, one play later WRH was lined up in Midway territory and the drive was ultimately finished off on a 16-yard touchdown run by Farrior. This time, Midway’s Tyler Godwin blocked the PAT and the lead stood at 27-0 with 7:42 left before halftime.

Then, for the third time all game, Midway reached Bulldogs territory but again the Raiders were turned away.

The result? One final score of the first half. This time, Wallace-Rose Hill used their passing game to inflict damage after Christopher Murphy hauled in the 15-yard touchdown reception. The PAT was again no good this time and at the break the lead had reached 33-0 – just one score and point-after from a mercy-rule.

But, “not so fast,” said Midway. The Raiders were about to have none of that. As if someone had flipped a switch, the roles were reversed in the second half as the Raiders got hot and became and the aggressors while it seemed as if the Bulldogs were playing not to lose.

It all started with the first play of the second half. As they have numerous times this season, the first play from scrimmage was a 55-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Holland to Lane Baggett. After the PAT, 11:50 was on the clock in quarter number three with a 33-7 score.

The next Midway points came by way of their defense. A fumble down near their own goal line lead to the Bulldogs running into their own end zone for the loose ball. Wallace-Rose Hill was able to secure the ball, but the Bulldogs were still brought down inside the end zone for a 2-point safety, making it 33-9 with 1:41 left in the third. Then, just 11 seconds later, Holland and Baggett connected again to begin to make things interesting. With 1:30 left on the clock in the third quarter, the duo hooked up on a 54-yard pass for another touchdown to make it 33-15 and fire up the Raider Train that had made the trip.

As the action shifted to the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs connected on one final touchdown of the night, a 29-yard run by Tyreak Cromity, that proved to be crucial. The PAT was good and Wallace-Rose Hill led 40-15.

That was it for the Bulldogs, though, as what was left of the game transitioned to a showcase by the Raiders. The problem, however, was their comeback effort was now a race against time.

The next Midway score was another Holland-Lane Baggett hookup, this time from 10- yards out early in the fourth. Their next score was with 8:37 left in the game, another passing touchdown, this time from Holland to Thornton Baggett for a 21-yard strike. One PAT was successful, the other was not, but the Raiders were clearly right back in the thick of things, trailing 40-28.

Up to this point, Midway had recovered two onside kick attempts to really fuel their comeback efforts. They were unable to convert one on their next kickoff; however, the Raiders forced and recovered a fumble a few minutes later to bolster their momentum and continued to add fuel to the comeback effort. Later in the drive, with 2:05 left in the game, Holland found Nate Smith on the left side, who hauled in a pass at the 20-yard line. From there, Smith made one defender miss and split two more as the junior receiver finished off a 27-yard play for another touchdown. After the PAT, Midway was on the cusp of pulling off a miracle as they now trailed just 40-35.

They lined up for a huge onside kick attempt, but it bounced a little further down the field than perhaps they had planned. Still, the ball ricocheted off the helmet of the receiver, briefly offering a glimmer of hope of Midway recovering the ball. A Bulldogs player swooped in and made the save, however, scooping up the loose ball to put the Wallace-Rose Hill offense back on the field. Midway still had three timeouts and was able to force the Bulldogs into a fourth down situation after spending their last one with just over a minute to go in the game. Out of the timeout, Wallace-Rose Hill gambled on fourth down, opting to try for the first down to ice the game. That attempt was successful as the Bulldogs picked up the first down and lined up in victory formation, securing the win, 40-35.

Holland, just as he has been all season, was front and center of the Raiders furious rally. The junior quarterback three for 26-of-42 for 452 yards and five touchdowns. Lane Baggett hauled in 10 catches for three touchdowns and 190 yards. Thornton Baggett also had 10 completions for 165 yards and a score and Smith had four receptions for 54 yards and one touchdown.

On the opposite side of things, the Bulldogs had 533 rushing yards. Montgomery led the charge, hitting 201 yards on the game. Farrior has 157 yards and Cromity had 83.

With the loss, Midway is now 5-2 overall. They’ll wrap up the regular season this Thursday on the road at James Kenan, who the Raiders previously defeated two weeks ago, 40-20. Meanwhile for the Bulldogs, they are also 4-2 on the season and move on for a date this Friday night with Clinton in the East Central Conference Championship.

Both games kick off at 7 p.m.

