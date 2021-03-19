Hobbton wins, advances in playoffs

Jose Rendon traps the ball on a defensive play. Rendon scored the second Hobbton goal.

The Hobbton Wildcats were in NCHSAA 1A Playoffs action on Wednesday evening. In a tight match up against East Wake Academy, Hobbton advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 2-1 victory over the Eagles. Depending on weather, the Wildcats will travel to No. 1-seed Manteo either Friday at 5 p.m. or Saturday at 2 p.m.

Hobbton got their first score and took the lead on a hard kick to the corner of the net by Erick Soza at the 14:26 mark in the first half. That score held through the remainder of the first half as 1-0 was the margin at the intermission.

East Wake came out of the break on a mission and scored their goal at the 38:06 mark in the second period, tying things up at 1-1. After that, both teams were tough defensively; however the Hobbton broke the tie and took the lead when they tallied again at the 14:41 mark in the final period on a kick by Jose Rendon. From there, the scoring was a stalemate as the Wildcats closed out with a 2-1 victory.

“When you are at this stage, you win, you advance,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “It might not have been pretty, it might not have been the greatest soccer; but, we’re going to the next round. That’s all that matters when you get to the postseason.”

With the win, Hobbton stands at 8-2-1 on the season. Their next foe, Manteo, enters the contest at 9-0-2.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]