Lady Raiders take down Goldsboro

Midway’s Mallory Baggett works against a Goldsboro defender.

The Midway Raiders girls basketball squad was in action on the hardwood on Tuesday night, taking on conference foe Goldsboro in East Central Conference action. Earlier in the season, the Lady Cougars bested the Lady Raiders, so Midway was hungry for some revenge. The Lady Raiders were able to do just that as they picked up a solid win, taking down Goldsboro 51-42.

The first half saw the scoring pretty balanced. The first meeting between the two teams was tight throughout and this one was shaping up to be no different. At the 4:00 COVID timeout in the second quarter, Midway led 20-18. Down the final stretch, the scoring waned but the Lady Raiders had built a small cushion at the break, leading 25-19.

In the second half, the teams exchanged scores in the early going as the action was heating back up. Makenzi Hudson and Rylie Williams made a couple nice plays for Midway and at the 3:17 mark of the third quarter, the Lady Raiders pushed their advantage to double digits at 35-24. A few moments later, a three-point play by Goldsboro put the margin at 35-27 and at the sight of the Lady Cougars showing a full count defense, Midway asked for timeout. Out of the stoppage, Goldsboro maintained a high-level of defense, but the result was free throws for Midway. Both were no good, however, but down on the other end, Goldsboro went 2-for-2 to make it 35-29. The Lady Raiders responded sharply as they went on to close out the quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 41-29 at the end of the third quarter.

Scoring wasn’t in abundance in the final quarter but prior to the 4:00 timeout, it was Midway that was doing it. They scored six points to run their lead to 47-29 before a 4-point play by Goldsboro brought the tally back to 47-33. Still, the Lady Raiders upheld their advantage, leading 50-35 with under a minute to play. A 5-point possession still wasn’t nearly enough as Midway picked up the win, 51-42.

Leading the way for Midway, Morgan Williams and Makenzi Hudson with 10 points apiece. Rylie Williams had eight points, Kris McKoy had seven, Allison Belflowers had six.

