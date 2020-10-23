Gridiron Preview: Week 5

We’re getting in the short rows for Harrells Christian Academy’s football season. With just seven games on their schedule, the Crusaders are looking to run the tables on another great season. Standing in their way this week is Ravenscroft, another Wake County foe that requires a drive to Raleigh for HCA.

Looking to move their record to 5-0, let’s dive in and see what the Ravens have to offer in their battle against the Crusaders.

Taking a peak at both team’s schedules, Harrells and Ravenscroft share a pair of common foes: North Raleigh Christian Academy and Trinity Christian. The Crusaders earned wins over both schools while the Ravens succumbed to both.

For Harrells, Devin Gardner has proven to be everything the Crusaders coaching staff was hoping he’d be. Gardner has already rushed for over 700 yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with a Pick 6 at North Raleigh. He’s most definitely Harrells’ biggest threat but he has a host of other weapons around him including fellow running backs Xavier Arrington and Isaac Underwood as well as quarterback Ethan Spell.

Defensively, the Crusaders have been pretty impressive. With the exception of Week 3 against Carolina Bearcats, Harrells has been great on defense in holding opponents to just about 14 points per game. Harrells is averaging almost 30 points.

The Ravens stats aren’t fully complete but overall it looks like they mix up their running and passing attacks.

Last year’s game yielded a narrow Ravenscroft 35-31 win but given the season they are having this year, I’d say that that the Crusaders have the upper hand.

Game time in Raleigh is 7 p.m.

