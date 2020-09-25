Middle school Crusaders get win

Harrells Christian Academy won its middle school volleyball match against Parrott Academy. Here, Coach Jackson Brock of Roseboro celebrates with his team after the 2-0 victory. Crusaders Lauren Dixon of Wallace, Lillian DeVane of Elizabethtown, and Lily Powell of Clinton prepare to return a serve from the Parrott Patriots.

Harrells Christian Academy took part in athletic competitions on Tuesday, with the Crusaders middle school volleyball taking a 2-0 win over Parrott Academy in a home match.

The Crusaders took the first set, 25-18, and the second set, 26-24, en route to a straight-sets victory.

In other Harrells action, the varsity soccer team lost 3-0 to Epiphany in a home match, while both the JV and varsity volleyball teams lost in away matches to Epiphany.

The JV volleyball team was defeated 2-1, dropping the first set, 25-20, before coming back to edge Epiphany, 25-23, in the second set to set up a decisive third set that was close just like the previous two, with Epiphany taking that one, 25-20.

The varsity team was dropped in straight sets, with Epiphany taking set one and two at 25-12 and 25-6, respectively, before Harrells tried to extend the match. The Crusaders were able to extend the match, giving their opponents everything they had but ultimately falling 26-24 in the third set for the 3-0 loss.