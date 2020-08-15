NCHSAA unveils athletic calendar

Trey White. Wyatt Holland. Davion Smith.

The state’s high school sports’ landscape, at least temporarily, became a little clearer this week when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association released a revised schedule for the 2020-2021 school year. Given the nature of 2020, to say this new athletic schedule is unprecedented is a great understatement. Still, with a lengthy furlough of any kind of athletic activities and frustrations starting to mount, the NCHSAA has at least put into motion a game plan for a return to sports.

It’s been a long road to even get to where we are now. All high school sports were suspended on March 13 for what was supposed to be a two-week stoppage. That plancontinued to experience setback after after setback before a Stay-At-Home order was issued and effectively and permanently ended the very remainder of winter sports and all spring sports. Now, after a pause of exactly five months, this past Thursday, the NCHSAA, via Zoom, unveiled a tentative athletic schedule.

NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker and Jerry Simmons, the president of the NCHSAA board of directors, joined the briefing and Zoom press conference to unveil and dissect the road map to finally begin competition again.

The plan allows for volleyball and cross country to become the first sports to return, which is set for Nov. 4. The calendar shortens the number of contests in every sport and moves football season to February, with the first practice scheduled for Feb. 8.

Football will move to seven games, while most other sports will go to a 10 or 14 contest limit.

“We didn’t put this schedule together based on guidelines from the Department of Health and Human Services about how we can play sports,” remarked Tucker on how she and the NCHSAA team developed this blueprint.

One thing the new schedule does not include is the playoffs. Tucker reference this, saying that, “There will probably be some limitation, particularly in the number of teams [who can participate].”

Despite the seemingly good news received from the Athletic Association, these plans will continue to hinge on whether North Carolina can get COVID-19 under some sort of control and move into phase three, with Tucker emphasizing that that would be a “major” factor on whether this plan can become reality.

Currently, due to Governor Roy Cooper’s executive orders, no more than 10 people can gather in one indoor setting, while no more than 25 can gather outside for one event.

Commissioner Tucker mentioned that it would be difficult, if not impossible, to play volleyball or basketball under a 10-person gathering limit.

“We have no intention of violating orders from our governor or from the NC DHHS,”continued Tucker.

Just before the Zoom conference, Tucker released a statement on the amended calendar. The statement also included remarks from Dr. Josh Bloom on behalf of the NCHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC).

From Tucker, the statement reads:

“You all have been waiting patiently for a decision from the NCHSAA relative to an amended sport calendar for the 2020-2021 academic year. Please keep in mind that these proposed dates are dependent on COVID-19 conditions improving across NC. However, last night the Board of Directors approved a framework we believe maximizes the opportunities for students in our membership to participate in athletics at some point during this school year, regardless of what plan a school and/or school system operates.”

“The NCHSAA Board approved an amended calendar for the 2020-2021 school year in a special-called meeting for this purpose on Tuesday, Aug. 11 via Zoom. This calendar represents the hard work of the NCHSAA Staff, Board of Directors and various committees such as the City/County Athletic Directors, Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and the Sports Ad Hoc Committee. There is still much work to be done on the details of implementing athletic programs and contests during this pandemic, but we thank these committees and individuals for their hard work to bring us to this point. We recognize that this is a lot of information to digest and drastically different from the way the sport calendar has been aligned for years in North Carolina. However, as we mentioned many weeks ago, “We will play again.” In that mantra we believe, and it is in that spirit that we present this calendar. It is the belief of the Board of Directors and our staff that this calendar provides us the greatest chance of providing interscholastic athletic opportunities to the students of the NCHSAA for the 2020-2021 academic year. We believe that this is the best path forward to a safe return to the field. Our decision-making process has been careful and calculated, as we work to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches and administrators during this unprecedented time. There is still much work to be done in regard to playoff formats, COVID-19 related rules modifications for numerous sports, securing potential playoff facilities and providing the safest possible regular season opportunities for student athletes. We are committed to that work and will continue to lead and govern interscholastic athletic programs across this state that support and enrich the educational experience provided by our member schools in such a manner to maintain the standards of excellence that the NCHSAA has become known for.”

From Bloom, the statement continues:

“We feel it is critically important to provide opportunities for North Carolina student athletes to participate, and compete, in education-based athletics. While there are risks with resuming NCHSAA sanctioned athletics, it has also become very clear that there are significant negative consequences with not providing this option to student athletes. Accordingly, this is an exercise in balance – and we are committed to an appropriate balance of both safety AND participation. Our student athletes rely on the leadership and guidance of their coaches and mentors, the structure and discipline inherent in sports, and the camaraderie, joy, and excitement inherent in training and competing with their friends and teammates. For many young people, the void left without sports is filled with anxiety, depression, and despair. While the consequences of not participating may be more difficult to quantify than the risks of COVID 19 infection, we recognize these consequences of NOT participating are real and they are grave. With this in mind, we feel it is crucial to provide some good news and a plan for NCHSAA member schools to resume athletics. Accordingly, and with guidance from the CDC, the NC DHHS, and from our SMAC, we look forward to providing a path to participation in the 2020-2021 academic year.”

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]