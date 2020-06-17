Senior Spotlight: Carlos Gutierrez

Carlos Gutierrez with church friends Carla and Johan. The Union High School JROTC Battalion. Carlos Gutierrez with friends Jason Cortez, Alex Hernandez, and Israel DePaz. Carlos Gutierrez with his family. The Union Spartans Soccer Team.

Our midweek Senior Spotlight segment brings forth another student-athlete from the halls of Union High School, where Carlos Gutierrez recently celebrated graduation with his fellow seniors.

Like countless others in the area, Gutierrez was robbed of all senior festivities when COVID-19 gripped the region and brought everything to a grinding halt. Now that graduations have commenced and the school year is officially over, Gutierrez is now preparing to embrace a future that is still riddled with uncertainties as the number of cases in Sampson County, and North Carolina as a whole, continue to rise.

First, the Independent caught up with Gutierrez, and inquired about what his response was when the NCHSAA stopped spring sports and the school systems shut down.

“The virus came out of nowhere,” he began. “One day, we are living about our usual routine, then the next day that routine is completely disrupted. This virus presented a strong challenge for many local schools and businesses.”

Challenges indeed arose in a multitude of areas. From businesses having to alter hours, lay off staff members, or even close down altogether, the challenges certainly were great. Gutierrez, though, acknowledged that even in the face of adversity, COVID-19 brought out the good side of those impacted.

“I do not think the challenge matters as much as the attitude we have towards it,” he said. “It did not take too long for schools to find alternate ways for teaching and communicating with students. As for businesses, I do believe that they were hit hard, but I think that good business owners have some kind of talent. That talent is the ability to adapt and persevere, and that is exactly what many did, from online ordering to curbside pickup and many other alternatives in an effort to avoid spreading the virus.”

Then, Gutierrez turned his attention to his own personal experiences and reaction how things unfolded this spring.

“Words cannot express how upset I felt,” he continued, speaking about the cancellation of spring sports. “The hopes and expectations and goals I set for myself and my team ran high. It was my senior year, and I wanted to finish strong, so to see that all crumble down, it hurt.”

But, the hurt didn’t stop there. Right after the suspension of spring sports came the closing of schools altogether.

“When news came out that school was cancelled for the rest of the school year, I think I can speak for most when I say that a feeling of sadness mixed with frustration kicked in.”

Even among all of the heartache and disappointment, though, Gutierrez detailed how he still spent the time wisely and finding all the positives that were brought during the Stay at Home Order.

“The quarantine life for me was very weird; however, I quickly learned a few values in life,” Gutierrez recalled. “That was setting goals and self-reflection and determination. I think sometimes it felt easy for me to give in to those thoughts of feeling like I am not doing enough or falling short of what I feel I am supposed to be and do. Luckily, I have my faith that is always there to catch me when I fall.”

Faith is a powerful thing to have, and Gutierrez fully expressed how his has only strengthened during this time.

“Time away from everything else was in a way healthy for me because I was able to better focus on myself. I saw a lot of imperfections, but through it all, I saw something beautiful. What I saw was God, and the extraordinary depth of His love towards me,” he said. “The more I am able to focus on Him, the more I am able to see that I can literally do anything that my heart desires and that those desires are destined to take me to the highest of places. Effort and attitude are crucial in success. There is a lot I have yet to figure out, but one thing is for certain, that although I sometimes feel like I carry on a burden of weaknesses, the power of love and positivity and effort are all found in God, and through Him, I can see that my strengths are far greater in me than those weaknesses.”

Profound statements made by Gutierrez – statements that reflect maturity, wisdom, and above all, spiritual growth. Gutierrez also displays a high level of reflect, perhaps instilled in to him by his time spent as a member of the JROTC, an accomplishment that he says he is proud of.

“Becoming Battalion Commander, the highest position in JROTC, for the Union High School Spartan Battalion was a great achievement for me,” he said.

Gutierrez also reflected on other good times he had at Union and you can really feel the gratitude and enjoyment he had from his time spent there.

“Participating in the Track and Field State Championships has to be one my greatest athletic accomplishments,” he said. “A big win for me, I feel, was the care and friendships I had with many of my fellow peers and teachers. To feel appreciated, valued, and loved, was what stood out to me more at Union High School.”

Now that his high school time has concluded, Gutierrez says that he is now focusing his attention on being a college freshmen this upcoming school year. He acknowledges that even now his plans are ever-evolving and are not quite finalized.

“My original plan was to attend The Citadel in South Carolina in pursuit of a degree in Civil Engineering,” he began. “Then I realized that maybe I really did not want to do that, so presently, I have decided to start off at Sampson Community College. I have yet to decide what specific career I want in the building/construction field but hopefully I will be able to figure that out as I go.”

Seemingly having a strong head on his shoulders, it’s safe to say that Gutierrez will make the right choices and certainly figure things out. Having had plenty of positive influences along the way, Gutierrez had some people we wanted to acknowledge for their support.

“First, I want to give a shout-out to my good friend LaTyra English for always being so supportive,” he said. “I want to give a shout-out to my best friend Israel DePaz for being who he is. I want to thank Coach Johnson for being more than just the best track coach any student-athlete could have. A shout-out to my principal, Ms. Julie Hunter, because she gave us seniors the privilege of having an actual graduation ceremony, while respecting the laws and orders our government gave to keep everyone safe from the virus. I want to thank my Senior Army Instructor, SGM-R Douglas Koser, for seeing the greatness in me before I could. Lastly but not least, I want to give a shout-out to Noelia Inez Fugon, for always being there for me.”

“Over everything else, I want to give the loudest shout-out to God, for making me the person I am today, and for teaching me the values of effort, positivity, and greatest of all, love.”

And in conclusion, Gutierrez had some parting words for his fellow classmates.

“I wish the best for the class of 2020, for those who have already graduated, and for those who have yet to graduate.”

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]