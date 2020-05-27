Senior Spotlight: LaTyra English

LaTyra English sends the ball back over the net during a match this past season. LaTyra English secures a layup for her team during a basketball game against Hobbton. LaTyra English strikes a starting pose in her track uniform.

For our next Senior Spotlight segment, we make a return trip to Union High School to celebrate one of the Lady Spartans’ accomplished athletes: LaTyra English. A multi-sport athlete at Union, English has shined across the board during her time as a Lady Spartan. Perhaps best known as a fearless leader for the girls’ basketball team, English also played volleyball and participated in outdoor track and field.

Having built a legacy at Union, English was looking forward to her final days at her high school, but COVID-19 took all of that excitement away. How has she handled the shutdown and all the stresses that have come with it?

“Personally, the virus has impacted many areas of my life ranging from being a student, athlete, employee, and a family member,” she said. “I was devastated when I realized I could not partake in track and field for the remainder of the season. Prior to beginning the season, I set a goal to make it to states at NC A&T and, sadly, I cannot reach that goal.”

“The coronavirus pandemic is a very unfortunate situation that individuals across the world have faced without warning. Business and school closures are very unfortunate during this difficult time; however, I am a firm believer that everything will work itself out post-pandemic. Businesses will begin to prosper and schools will get back to educating the minds of tomorrow.”

English’s enthusiasm is a trait that certainly stands out. One can’t help but notice how this senior athlete beams with positive energy and excitement, which is also reflected in her response to current events. She went on to say that the realization that she’s transitioning to “the real world” much sooner than later certainly took her by surprise.

“I remember the first thing I thought was ‘I am in the real-word now – I am not a little high school student anymore,” she reflected. “For the remaining months of High school, I was looking forward to so many events like the Senior Elite Trip, Senior Breakfast, Military Ball, Arts Night and of course Graduation. Though I will not have the opportunity to experience these events, I have learned there is no reason to complain or be sad about this situation. I have achieved so much at Union and all good things must come to an end, even if it is not an ideal ending.”

Even though the ending of her high school time is, as English puts it, not ideal, what is impressive is her accomplishments during her time as a student-athlete. Academically, she has maintained a 4.17 GPA, netting her a host of awards and accolades. She was a Top Ten Freshmen, which held up throughout the years and earned her the role of Junior Marshall in 2019. She achieved Academic All-Stars Principal’s List and Honor Roll as well as Principal’s Academic Excellence. She was also awarded Best All-Around for English. Other accomplishments academically include Sampson Community College Honor’s List, Academic and Intellectually Gifted (AIG), CTE Honor Society, Arts Honor Society, Performance Auto Student-Athlete of the Week, and the Clinton-Sampson Junior Leadership. English was also an active member of the Key Club, Beta Club, Drama Club, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Athletically, she was named Nathan H. Gay Female Athlete of the Year and was recognized by the high school for the Spartan Award for Track and Field. She was also named All-County and All-Conference in Volleyball, Basketball, and Track and Field.

With all of these accomplishments under her belt, it’s evident that English has definitely put in hard work to stay among the best of the best. It goes without question that the COVID-19 lockdown has certainly disrupted the routine she had come to get used to. How has that affected her and how has she adjusted?

“I believe I have adjusted well to this quarantined life,” she exclaimed. “The most challenging aspect of this ‘new life’ is being away from my family, teammates, and dearest friends. I educate myself through various means, so I ensure I learn about something new daily to expand my knowledge about different topics.”

“Though, I am away from organized sports, I have been staying active daily. Yes, it is hard not to grab a sweet treat off the snack bar, but, I have learned to discipline myself and maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Also during this time, English also has her future on her mind. With her high school days quickly coming to an end, she will begin to turn her attention to what lies ahead next.

“In the fall I will be attending North Carolina Central University to major in Recreation Administration,” English said. “Sports has always been a huge part of my life and I plan to be involved in sports for the rest of my life. The more I’m around sports, the more I become intrigued to learn of the business sector of the sports industry. In the future, I wish to work for a company like ESPN, a professional sports team, or a College/University.”

And why not? With the skillset she has both athletically and academically, these are goals that English should have no problem achieving. With so much going for her, to what foundation does English give credit for helping her come this far? Honestly, there’s quite a few she named and wanted to express love to.

“My Parents, John and Angela English. I absolutely adore, admire, and love you two. Thank you for the many years of support, guidance, and unconditional love. You are wonderful parents and I am blessed to have you,” she began. “My Brother John English Jr.. Thank you for introducing me to my first love – basketball. You have been with me every step of the way. I love and thank you for all you do for me.”

“My grandparents, aunts and uncles, my high school coaches, Coaches Williams, Bryant, Bass, Rouse, Register, Johnson, Travers, Deaver, and Aminu. My Travel Basketball coaches – Coach Miller, Coach Jason, and Coach Patterson. My Absolute closest friends – Shy’Deria, Shatara, Cameron, Asia, Indeea, and Ke’Ausja and my angels – Uncle Mike, Uncle JB, and Great-Grandma Anna.”

“I would also like to shout out all my teammates, teachers, and other family members. There are so many of you I genuinely appreciate each one of you. Thank you all.”

Before making her concluding remarks, English took a moment to reflect back on her time at Union and admitted that pinpointing some of her best times wasn’t exactly an easy task. Instead, she reflected on the personal change she underwent.

“It is extremely hard to pick a moment to talk about, however, I can reflect on my time at Union High. Going into high school four years ago, I was not the individual I am today. I was very reserved and quiet,” she recalled. “Over the course of these four years, I have flourished to become an outgoing leader within the school. I credit Union Athletics for helping me strengthen my overall character because participation in athletics has allowed me to break out of my bubble, which ultimately made me blossom to the young lady that I am today.

“Additionally, I have always loved school. I enjoyed going to class, bringing home good report cards, and being recognized for my overall academic achievements. Maintaining good grades in the classroom was natural because I simply love to learn”

And in conclusion, English wanted to return thanks to Whom she credits for her talents, as well as leave her fellow graduating class a little bit of love.

“I just want to thank God for all that He has done and the many blessings He has in store for me. He is the reason why I have the ability and potential to do great things in life.”

“Congratulations, Class of 2020! We did it!”

