Senior Spotlight: Kyle Reeves

Kyle Reeves - Kyle Reeves performs his signature flip throw-in on the soccer field. - Kyle Reeves on the soccer field. - Kyle Reeves with parents Robert and Sabrina Reeves. - - Kyle Reeves battles on the soccer field. - - Kyle Reeves - - Kyle Reeves - -

The next stop on our Senior Spotlight tour is at Clinton High School, where the halls there have been walked by senior student-athlete Kyle Reeves.

The oldest child of Robert and Sabrina Reeves, Kyle has been an active student-athlete for the Dark Horses, where likely one of his biggest achievements at Clinton is the collection of the 2018 State 2A Soccer Championship during his junior season. Reeves was also a member of the baseball team, whose season had just gotten underway before COVID-19 shut everything down.

With the virus flipping the entire world as we know it upside down, this senior athlete has been forced to turn his high school career prematurely into a memory. But, as you’re about to see, he is wise beyond his years and is taking it all in stride.

“Even though this virus has shut down schools, businesses, and unfortunately suspended spring sports, there is always a brighter side to the situation,” Reeves stated. “We now are able to spend quality time with our families and reflect back on all the times we took time itself for granted.”

Indeed, this glass-half-full insight is exactly more of what the world needs right now. Times are stressful for sure, but Reeves’ acknowledgement that there are positives to be found in these times of uncertainty are the stories that people need to see and hear, especially as everyone’s patience is wearing thin as the shutdown lingers on. Still, though, Reeves did reinforce that his personal journey through this pandemic hasn’t exactly transpired without heartbreak.

As one has read across all of our past spotlights, there are some pretty special and ceremonious occasions that this Class of 2020 will not have the privilege of experiencing.

“I was heartbroken to find out about all schools being canceled for the remainder of the year,” Reeves said. “I was really looking forward to all of the upcoming celebrations a senior gets to do: Senior Fun Day, Senior Awards Night, Senior Dinner…”

But frustration doesn’t end with missing these special events. As all of the students of Sampson County and Clinton City Schools know all too well, the school systems have still done their very best to provide educational lessons using other means. Reeves has been one of our first Senior Spotlight student-athletes to highlight some of the struggles that have come with that.

“Even though we are unable to return back to the school, our school systems have been working very hard to provide their students with the resources needed in order to work on school work from home,” he commented. “For me, I have already had some online courses through the community college, but now that all of my classes are online it has become frustrating and overwhelming.”

That fact, however, doesn’t diminish the impressive list of accomplishments that Reeves has compiled, not only at Clinton High School, but in all aspects of his life. He is meticulous in preparation and takes what he invests his time in seriously, which was evidenced in his approach to this Senior Spotlight segment, and is also reinforced by some highlights so far in his young life.

Looking at his resume, it is loaded from top to bottom with some pretty impressive accolades.

While at Clinton, Reeves was active in numerous clubs, including the Future Farmers of America, Distributive Education Clubs of America, National Honors Society, Technology Students Association, and Spanish Honors Society. He was also enrolled in Honors Courses, the CTE Honors Society, and as he previously mentioned, was enrolled in courses at Sampson Community College. For his time with the FFA, Reeves earned the title of Highest Scoring Individual in the Agriculture Mechanics Career Development Event at Mount Olive University for FFA Regional Competition.

Athletically for the Dark Horses, Reeves played all four years for the soccer team and three years on the baseball team. He has also played travel soccer for the Sampson County Soccer Association since his fifth-grade year.

In his personal life, Reeves walks his faith as member of the Grove Park Baptist Church Youth Group, where he has participated in various Mission Trips, Operation Christmas Child, and has assisted with BBQ Fundraisers. He has also volunteered his time in multiple soup kitchens and has participated in the Christmas in the City with making gingerbread.

Reeves also shared his love and passion for the sport of soccer through the Clinton Soccer Team’s Darkness Camp. Additionally, Reeves has spent an ample amount of time on the family farm: Reeves Farms Inc./Reeves Services Inc.

During his time out of school, Reeves acknowledges that, among other things, time on the farm has seen an increase as of late.

“During this time of quarantine, I have been able to help my dad a lot more on the farm. I have also been trying a lot of new hobbies to keep myself busy and to test what all I am capable of.”

Proactively testing his skills may prove to not have been a bad idea, especially with his time as a high school student ending early and the transition to college life now standing right in front of him. Reeves says that his collegiate plans include continuing some courses at the community college in the fall, and then transferring to NC State next spring with a concentration in Ag Education. His long-term goals including obtaining his Master’s Degree.

A lifelong member of the Clinton community, Reeves recalled that some of his favorite memories originate from his time on the Dark Horses soccer team.

“I’ve lived in Clinton all of my life,” he began. “So, I have accumulated many great memories. My favorite sports memory was back when I was a junior in high school when we became the first soccer team at CHS to win a State Championship title. I also enjoyed being able to bring back the flip throw to the soccer team and used it quite often to help our team for the past four years.”

With a strong foundation supporting him and his head seemingly held tight on his shoulders, Reeves wanted to acknowledge some folks that have made tremendous impacts on his life.

“I first and foremost thank the Lord above for every breath he has given me,” he affirmed. “I would also like to thank my parents for raising me to be the man I am today. My siblings, Tyler and Mady, for being the best brother and sister I could have ever asked for.”

“All of my grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends for being part of my life and guiding me through; my girlfriend Bailey Spell for being so supportive and loving to me, my coaches for pushing me past my physical limits, and my teachers for pushing me past my mental limits,” he said.

And in conclusion, Reeves offered some parting words for his fellow classmates.

“I want every senior to know that just because the journey might have been blurred, that doesn’t mean our future isn’t still clear for success,” he said. “So, let us all stay focused on what we want to achieve in life because we are the people with the clear vision in mind.”

“We are the individuals who are going to change the world. We are the students who will make a difference. We can accomplish wonders because … we are the Class of 2020!”

Clinton senior athlete excels on and off the field

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

