COVID-19’s impact on Sampson sports

There’s absolutely no doubt that COVID-19 is causing quite the pandemonium across the country. Slowly, but definitely surely, the virus has crept closer and closer to home here in Sampson County. After a couple of weeks of the dreaded virus impacting counties nearby, the first official presumptive diagnosis inside county lines was announced this week, solidifying the seriousness of what’s going.

Every single person across every single walk of life has been impacted by this pandemic. From nursing homes and other medical facilities limiting, if not completely eliminating, visitors, to school cancellations, restaurant closings, and to the stoppage of big-time sporting events like the NCAA March Madness Tournament, the NBA and NHL seasons, and the PGA Tour.

Locally, the NCHSAA and NCISAA have each suspended spring sports until at least April 6, severely cutting into the seasons of local high school athletes. The NCAA may have decided to grant another year of eligibility to their athletes impacted, but it’s a bitter truth that a move like that in high school sports is simply impossible.

It’s quite possible that local senior players have played their final games as high school athletes. The Sampson Independent will have more on that in an upcoming edition, but for now, local coaches and athletic directors have weighed in on their stance on where the COVID-19 virus has currently left us.

“I hate it for the kids and especially the seniors,” said Hobbton softball head coach Leigh Ann Smith. “Selfishly, I was looking forward to what great things were happening at Hobbton High School with athletics. However, in the larger scheme of things, this is a valuable lesson to these kids that life and freedom are precious and absolutely come with a price tag. In the end, if we are thankful to be alive and live as we had before then, isn’t that what we want in America?”

“The Class of 2020 will have an amazing story to tell when they are 60, 70, or 80 years old and get to talking about how the pandemic of 2020 affected their lives — graduation, prom, spring break, all being impacted by this situation,” she concluded.

Soccer coach Jonathon Jacobs echoed what Smith said.

“It’s not fun,” Jacobs began. “However, I think it’s probably the best to try to stop the spread. I really feel bad for seniors that are playing in the spring and the people that didn’t get to finish the state championship for basketball. High school sports are some of the best times of your life as an athlete.”

Down the road at Midway, coaches Susan Clark, Cory Barnes, and Athletic Director Aaron Lane were all in similar unison with their remarks. Clark acknowledged that the right decision was made, even it was a difficult one.

“I’m very saddened about what’s going on,” Clark began. “But, my main focus right now is my students and making sure they have what they need the next couple of weeks, making sure they have access to me, and everything they need to learn during this time away from school.”

On Monday, Sampson County Schools announced educational packets would be distributed.

“I’m sad for the girls and the hard work that’s been put in to get to where we are but we are very hopeful that we can get back at it come April 6. I hate it for Caitlyn Holland, my senior, to have her final season disrupted. We’re doing what needs to be done, but, it’s still just a sad time.”

“It’s a tough situation. Right now, it’s about the safety of the players and what is really in the best interest of them,” Midway baseball coach Cory Barnes asserted. “In saying that, it’s a tough pill to swallow for senior athletes. I can’t imagine going into my last season and having games taken away. I feel for them. I am hoping for their sake that we get the okay by the state to play ball after April 6. If this virus lingers and we lose the season it will be one of the most disappointing times in high school sports that I’ve seen. Especially for our seniors.”

Athletic Director Aaron Lane shared that sentiment, saying that the opportunities life affords us are to be cherished and appreciated.

“It’s unprecedented times for everyone. The concern for everyone’s safety in our country is top priority, and as hard as it is to be without athletics, we understand that it is the right thing to do to suspend athletic play at this time,” Lane said. “The possibility of not finishing the spring sports season is something that obviously none of us want, but is something that we coaches and athletic administration have thought and talked about amongst ourselves. I feel for our seniors, who for many, this is their last time ever playing a team sport for their hometown school and community. Although there are many questions and unknowns, it further teaches that many things in life are here today and gone tomorrow, but where we truly place our identity is most important.”

“I am praying for our county, our country and our world,” Lane concluded, poignantly.

At Clinton, Athletic Director Brad Spell’s response to the COVID-19 situation continued to mimic those of his colleagues, with an emphasis on safety being top priority.

“We are definitely in uncharted territory,” Spell began. “We’ve never had a situation like this before. We are going to have to be patient and do what we need to do as a community to make sure the kids and families are safe and receiving support. As an athletic standpoint, it is very frustrating and disappointing not knowing what is going to transpire, but hopefully with time and prayer we will be practicing, playing, and cheering our teams on.”

Lakewood baseball head coach Jay Faircloth also shared his thoughts and offered some really good insight from a three-point perspective.

“I don’t think I’m looking at this from the same standpoint as others,” Faircloth admitted. “I’m looking at this whole Coronavirus thing from three different points of views: coach, teacher, and parent.”

“It’s unfortunate, of course, because we all want to be playing ball. I feel bad for my one senior, Chase Honeycutt, and the rest of the boys because we’ve all been looking forward to it. I’m not even trying to think about the fact that it may be cancelled all together. So as a coach and parent’s perspective, my heart breaks for the athletes.”

“But I’m also a teacher, a civics and history teacher, so I have to look at all aspects of this,” Faircloth continued. “We don’t like the decisions because it has crippled the normalcy that we have, but this thing is an unknown. Unknowns scare us and we have to take precautions. I look at it like this: if two billion-dollar companies or organizations like the NBA and the WWE have either cancelled or are filming in empty arenas…. it’s not something we can take lightly. So, with that being said, I’m following the rules and contingencies that are being put in place. Do I hate thinking that I may have coached my last baseball game and it was a loss? Sure, I do. Do I want my boys to play again? Definitely. But God knows what is going on and we have to put it in His hands.”

Union baseball head coach Douglas Burley chimed in with strikingly similar thoughts on how things have transpired.

“I am still in shock,” Burley admitted. “You know coaching is what I live for. I really hate it for our upperclassmen because they have work so hard over the last several years and I really thought we had a chance to compete for the conference championship this year. But not being able to practice will really hurt us and we will be way behind again,” he continued. “But now, this virus could be a way that the good Lord is telling us to continue living ours for Him and spreading His word every day and putting other things on the back burner, including sports.”

Across the board, these administrators know that safety and health are the utmost priority. At the same time, however, there is a general consensus that it’s a great burden student-athletes, especially seniors who are losing out on precious memories of their senior year. Several area teams had a promising look to their 2020 campaigns and now we may never know how exactly this season would have unfolded.

The issue, though, isn’t just lost on school athletics. Rec Departments are equally suffering great loss of young players learning and developing fundamentals and skills. Sure there is plenty of time for these kids to grow and develop, but it’s just another reminder of how things are generally out of the norm right now.

Sampson County Parks and Recreation Director Dana Hall shared a public statement updating the public of the department’s current stance of the situation.

“In response to COVID-19, Sampson County Parks & Recreation activities have been suspended until further notice. This decision was not taken lightly, as our staff have a passion for offering programming for our citizens. We understand that putting programming on hold for an undetermined amount of time is heartbreaking for youth that look forward to participating in these programs. In the best interest of our citizens we must simply delay the start of our baseball and softball season with plans and excitement to resume normal routines as soon as possible.”

“For now, our staff will continue our commitment as public servants through serving in a different role. Our staff are a vital part of the County’s response to any crisis (i.e. hurricanes, etc.) and are ready to support the County’s response to COVID-19. We understand that the response will be ever changing and evolving but our commitment to our citizens will not waiver. Thank you to our participants and citizens who continue to show patience and understanding during this trying time,” the statement concluded.

Clinton Recreation and Parks director Jonathan Allen also contributed a statement expressing his sentiments on the matter at hand.

“The necessary precautions because of COVID-19 are having such an effect on our youth. This situation has had a huge impact on them and their everyday lives,” Allen said. “Youth enjoy sports and activities so much and for them to not to be able to participate and for us to not be able to provide them these opportunities is frustrating. However, looking at the big picture, we know we are trying to look out for their health and the health of our community.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from public health officials when it comes to the COVID-19 virus. We want to take a proactive stance to protect our citizens and participants in our rec programs. As this situation evolves, we will act in the best interests of our patrons in order to keep everyone safe and healthy,” he continued.

Allen went on to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

“We appreciate everyone’s support and understanding and look forward to providing these services again when appropriate.

For now, things are simply a waiting game. With day-by-day updates of more and more cancellations and closures, local coaches and athletes can only wait with bated breath to see just how exactly things unfold with the April 6 date looming.

Local coaches saddened, hopeful for 2020 spring season

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

