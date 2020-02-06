Severe weather postpones Thursday athletics

With the threat of severe and even tornadic weather forecast across the region on Thursday evening, Clinton City Schools and Sampson County Schools erred on the side of caution and decided to postpone their events set for that afternoon. With the National Weather Service issuing a tornado watch at around 1 p.m. Thursday that was forecast to last into the evening hours, the county middle school basketball tournament semifinal games orginally set for Thursday afternoon were all rescheduled to Monday, with the conference championship scheduled for Tuesday. Game times are set for 4 p.m. Hobbton High School, whose basketball teams were slated to travel to Wilmington Christian Academy on Thursday, announced that their games were cancelled all together. Clinton City Schools and Sampson County Schools similarly announced that all after school activities had been cancelled.

