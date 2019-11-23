Clinton outlasts Beddingfield

Clinton’s Jahisien Cruse wraps up a Beddingfield ball carrier early in the first quarter. - Zyon Simpson, No. 4, brings down the Bruin kick returner during second quarter action. - Boogie Smith, No. 22, waits for blocks to develop on this second half run. - J’daques Wallace, No. 32, turns the corner and looks for open field during third quarter action. - - Boogie Smith picks his way through the middle during 4th quarter action. - -

Clinton High School was the site of the second round of the NCHSAA 2A State Football playoffs on Friday night in a matchup featuring the No. 9 Beddingfield Bruins and the hometown No. 1 seed Dark Horses. A close game took shape early, but Clinton got into top form throughout the contest and cruised on to a 38-22 victory.

Scoring happened early and often in the first half the game.

Beddingfield returned the opening kickoff all the way to the Dark Horses 40-yard line but the drive went in reverse and they were forced to punt.

Clinton took over on the ensuing on their own 15-yard line, but their drive was also a quick three-and-out and the Dark Horses punted it right back. Twice the Bruins had great starting field position but they were unable to convert on the opportunities. After yet another three-and-done, Beddingfield lined up to punt but the attempt was blocked by Jatiyuhn Wilson, who scooped the ball up and returned it all the way for the first score of the game. Payson King converted the 2-point conversion to give the Dark Horses an 8-0 lead with 6:30 left in the first quarter.

Almost immediately, Beddingfield responded.

The Bruins took the kickoff and started their drive on their own 40-yard line. A few plays was all it took for Raekwon Batts to burst through the middle and rumble 43-yards for a score of their own. They, too, elected for a 2-point conversion and successfully converted the try to tie things back up at 8-8 with 3:41 left in the quarter.

Clinton, though, wasn’t going to be outdone.

The Dark Horses took their next possession on their own 19-yard line and one play later Jaheim Faison ran all 81 yards for the score to go back ahead. This time, Clinton’s 2-point try was unsuccessful and the lead was left at 14-8 with 2:40 left in the quarter.

That was the score when the action carried over into the second quarter, which was a stark contrast to the first. Only one touchdown was scored in the second quarter and that was by Clinton. King and Faison hooked up on a cross-field pass that Faison took 82 yards for another score. This time the Dark Horses elected to kick the PAT, which split the uprights for a 21-8 score at halftime.

Out of the break, just like they have done routinely, the Dark Horses set the tone early with a score on their first possession of the half. After starting at their own 28-yard line, J’Daques Wallace capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to bolster the lead. Another PAT was up and good and Clinton led 28-8 with 9:06 left in the third quarter.

Throughout the quarter, Clinton continued to gain separation from Beddingfield.

Blake Smith heard his name echo across Dark Horse Stadium when he padded the Dark Horses lead on a 65-yard touchdown run just a few minutes later. Again, the PAT kick hit the mark and Clinton took a commanding 35-8 lead.

That margin proved true at the end of the third quarter as Clinton was just one quarter away from reaching the third round.

Clinton had the ball at the turn of the quarter but they were forced to punt. That punt was fielded by the Bruins at their own 10-yard line and was returned all 90 yards for a score. They elected to try a kick as well, which was successful, and Beddingfield was back to within 35-15 with 9:32 left in the game.

Clinton’s next possession yielded a missed field goal and possession was given back to the Bruins. On this drive, they tacked on another score after they marched down the field and capped their drive off with a 6-yard run for the score. Another PAT made things interesting with 4:08 left in the game as the Bruins were back to within 35-22.

On the Dark Horses next drive, they converted a 27-yard field goal to push the margin back to a comfortable cushion of 38-22.

With Beddingfield turning the ball back over to Clinton, the Dark Horses were able to kneel the game out and take the 38-22 second-round win.

After the game, Clinton head coach Cory Johnson spoke proudly of the preparation for tonight’s game but admitted that there are still things to be worked on as the playoffs progress.

“This was good win tonight,” he said. “Toward the end, though, we didn’t execute defensively like we should have. We gave up too many big plays, but we slowed down a great running back, probably the best or second best running back we’ve faced all year.”

“Hat’s off to Coach McFatten and Coach Grady on great defensive and offensive preparation tonight. Look to a more aerial scheme tonight but we’re going to take whatever teams give us. Whatever we have to do we’ll do. We still have things to work on, so we’ll get together and talk about those next week,” he concluded.

With the win, Clinton is now 11-1 overall and advances to next week’s third round game. That contest will be against West Craven, who earned a 35-21 win over Red Springs. The Eagles enter this contest as the No. 4 overall seed with a record of 10-3.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

Clinton's Jahisien Cruse wraps up a Beddingfield ball carrier early in the first quarter. Zyon Simpson, No. 4, brings down the Bruin kick returner during second quarter action. Boogie Smith, No. 22, waits for blocks to develop on this second half run. J'daques Wallace, No. 32, turns the corner and looks for open field during third quarter action. Boogie Smith picks his way through the middle during 4th quarter action.

Dark Horses advance to third round with 38-22 win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

