Lady Raiders stun Clinton

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Midway’s Jordan Wallum gets a big swing in on Tuesday night. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Midway’s Makayla Chavis tips the ball over the net toward a leaping Taylor Spell. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Taylor Spell gently plays the ball. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Taylor Spell jabs the ball over net toward an awaiting Makenzi Hudson who’s looking for a block. - -

The Lady Dark Horses of Clinton High School came into Tuesday’s game against Midway with a perfect record of 10-0. They had already secured some big wins, topping East Duplin and Goldsboro within the East Central Conference and sat perched upon the top at 4-0. The Lady Horses, though, would put that perfect record on the line when they played host to county rival Midway on Tuesday evening.

Up two sets to one, Clinton saw the Lady Raiders storm all the way back in the final two sets to shatter their undefeated streak and put throw the conference standings into chaos.

Coming off two straight losses, Midway was looking for a bounce back win, and Tuesday’s tilt against Clinton provided that opportunity. They knew it was going to be a tall task walking into the lion’s den of a mighty foe.

The Lady Raiders, though, came out fired up and got out in front of Clinton in the early stages of the game. Holding a steady lead throughout the first set, Midway more than survived any attempt by the Lady Horses to try and come back, winning it 25-17 to give them a 1-0 lead over Clinton.

This marked just the second set lost by the Lady Horses all season and with such the makings of an upset was already in the air.

Clinton, however, came back to tie the game in the second 25-21. Midway led early but a Lady Dark Horses surge sent them past the visitors for their first meaningful lead of the night. Despite a late Lady Raiders rally to make to make things interesting, Clinton held on and tied things up at one set apiece.

Clinton went on to also take the third set, 25-17, leaving the Lady Raiders with one of two options: win the fourth and force a decisive fifth period or drop this final set and squander an opportunity.

The Lady Raiders started off the must-win fourth set well, in fact, as they built their lead to 15-7 at one point. But, the Lady Horses weren’t going to go down so easily. Clinton mounted a furious rally and stormed all the way back to tie the game up at 19-19. Back and forth the volleys went, extending into extra points as Midway battled for their lives, until a kill ended the dazzling set in the Lady Raiders favor, 29-27.

With the first part of that “one option” completed for Midway, now came the second installment – try and do something no one had been able to do so far this season: knock off the Lady Horses.

Having lost momentum over the fourth set loss, Clinton was unable to gain it back, and the Lady Raiders were able to accomplish the feat of thwarting the Lady Horses undefeated run as Midway took the final set 15-9 to win the match, 3-2.

After the game, even in the moment of a big win, Lady Raiders head coach Brandy Wrench praised fellow schools Clinton and Lakewood for coming together and supporting Midway student Evan Faircloth, who is facing major surgery at the end of the week after a diagnosis of biphasic mesothelioma.

“First, we want to thank CHS volleyball, their families, and their community for the raising funds for Evan Faircloth tonight,” she said. “As well as LHS for raising money this week for Evan, too. To see these schools come together to support an MHS student pulls strings at my heart. The Lord moves through this county and Evan’s family greatly appreciates all donations and prayers. Thank you, parents, for raising your children to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”

But then, she quickly turned her focus to her team’s big win.

“The girls played with heart tonight. They played for each point and it took every girl on the team for this win. We’re proud of them as coaches. We love a win but that one had us all worked up.”

Wrench also made sure to give proper credit to the Lady Dark Horses.

“Clinton has some very athletic girls that drive on winning and they are playmakers. Our girls had talked about what they knew of CHS and what they needed to do as a team. Midway had a big game on the front line: major blocks and kills that were game changers and pumped the girls up even more. Serving was more consistent and the ball handling errors were limited much better compared to last night (against Triton).”

“I can’t brag on just any one player. Every one of the girls did their job and played aggressively. The ones on the net looked the court and laid down big hits — they were swinging hard all five sets. MHS came to play. They wanted the win badly and our blocking was the best tonight than it has been all season,” said Wrench. “We had a few blocking errors but that is normal for a high school team; the girls knew what made the error and they tried to fix it each time.”

”The girls are growing on the court and this win was a big boost. Both teams’ fans were pumped up and kept the excitement going for their teams. Overall we are impressed with the win and we want to keep that streak going all the way through the rest of the season,” she concluded.

With Midway’s upset victory, the Lady Raiders have been lifted to 9-4 overall and 4-1 in the East Central Conference.

With their first loss, Clinton sits at 10-1 overall and 4-1 in the East Central Conference.

Both teams will be back on the court on Thursday as the Lady Horses will host Wallace-Rose Hill, while Midway invites James Kenan to their home court.

Midway’s Jordan Wallum gets a big swing in on Tuesday night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_MHS-Jordan-Wallum-1.jpg Midway’s Jordan Wallum gets a big swing in on Tuesday night. Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Midway’s Makayla Chavis tips the ball over the net toward a leaping Taylor Spell. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_MHS-McKayla-Chavis.jpg Midway’s Makayla Chavis tips the ball over the net toward a leaping Taylor Spell. Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Taylor Spell gently plays the ball. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_CHS-Taylor-Spell.jpg Clinton’s Taylor Spell gently plays the ball. Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Taylor Spell jabs the ball over net toward an awaiting Makenzi Hudson who’s looking for a block. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_MHS-Makenzi-Hudson-1.jpg Clinton’s Taylor Spell jabs the ball over net toward an awaiting Makenzi Hudson who’s looking for a block. Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent

Midway rallies to hand Lady Horses first loss

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]