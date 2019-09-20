Gridiron Preview: Week 5

Welcome to Week 5, Sampson County Football fans! Finally … finally, we have a great looking weather forecast that sounds like genuine football weather here in the Sandhills. “Clear skies and still cool. Lows in the upper 40s-lower 50s” – that sounds like music to my ears. We finally have a Friday night in which all area teams are slated for games, and boy, they look like some pretty good matchups. This week, in my opinion, is probably going to be the best week of football we’ve seen. Locally, we have Lakewood hosting South Brunswick, Union hosting Pender, Clinton hosting Pamlico, and in our “Nissan of Clinton Game of the Week,” Midway traveling to take on Hobbton. Harrells is the only team headed out of county this week as the Crusaders travel to take on Ravenscroft. Let’s dive in!

Harrells at Ravenscroft

The Crusaders took a pretty stunning loss last week against Trinity so no doubt the results of that game are lingering in the back of their minds. After getting some impressive wins in the first three weeks of the season, Harrells found themselves victims of a rather lopsided score in Week 4, so breaking back into the win column has to rank pretty high on the Crusaders to-do list this week. Entering this game at 3-1, next up on the docket for Harrells is another 3-1 foe in Ravenscroft. The Ravens have a pair of overtime games under their belts — one a win against Granville Central (31-30) and the other a loss to High Point Christian Academy (28-21). In their other two games, they pounded Word of God Christian Academy 64-14 and also toppled North Wake 47-21. Looking at Ravenscroft’s stat sheet, they appear to be a team that mixes up their run/pass attach. Junior quarterback Gavin Mathan has completed 38-of-81 passes for 10 touchdowns. On the ground, the Ravens have a plethora of ball carries who have totaled 102 carries for 505 yards and eight touchdowns. They don’t appear to have a true standout rushing threat as only two players have 100+ yards on the season: Patrick Johnson with 170 and Julian Quao with 105. This should be a thrilling game but I like the Crusaders in this one, especially after their key playmakers were held silent just a week ago. Game time in Raleigh is set 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs South Brunswick

This game has so much potential to go so many different ways. Last week against Midway, the Leopards really showed they were a threat to the Raiders. They had quite a few opportunities to tie or even take the lead, but penalties and turnovers really squashed their chances. Had they cleaned their game up even just a little, Lakewood could have made things VERY interesting. Over the course of the last few games, Tillyon Williams has emerged as a big threat for the Leopards. He leads the team by a wide margin in rushing yards this season and is well on his way to being a 1,000 yard rusher in the next game or two (85 carries for 705 yards in four games). Travis Crawford and Jerquawin Rich have also stood out a strong supporting cast – Crawford with 23 carries for 223 yards and Rich with 20 carries for 220 yards. This three-headed monster could prove to be effective against the Cougars. The question for Lakewood is going to be their ability to handle the pass. Against Midway, the Leopards were prepared for the Raiders running game early, but Midway’s offense really got rolling through the passing game. South Brunswick is going to offer up a similar style – a good mix of pass and run. Through three games, the Cougars have completed 29-of-45 passes for 455 yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, they have a slew of ball carriers that have totaled for 97 rushes for 402 yards and four touchdowns. Both teams have something in common: a loss to Midway. South Brunswick 28-24, a game in which they only scored three second-half points, and Lakewood 42-22, a game in which turnovers and penalties were costly. My takeaway is if the Leopards can play a clean game, they could easily compete and even take the win. Anything like last Friday is going to be tough to overcome. Game time is 7 p.m.

Union vs James Kenan

Another very interesting game is set to unfold down at Union tonight when the Spartans host James Kenan. The Tigers certainly don’t appear to be the powerhouse that they have been in recent years but that doesn’t mean they aren’t competitive. Both teams enter this game at 3-1, which major kudos the Spartans because I genuinely had my concerns. Shame on me because they’ve stood their ground in the early going of the season and, honestly, I really think they could take another win tonight against James Kenan. Back in the season opener, the Tigers narrowly edged out Pender 16-12, a team that Union beat 34-22 a couple weeks later. James Kenan’s stats appear to be incomplete, but it looks like the Spartans should have been preparing for a mixture of run and pass. For Union, they’re primary attack is on the ground but they’ve done it well. Can the Spartans stun James Kenan and improve to 4-1 on the season? Or, do the Tigers try to find their footing and improve their own record? Game time tonight at Union is 7 p.m.

Clinton vs Pamlico County

The Dark Horses are looking forward to their third game of the season, this time hosting the Hurricanes of Pamlico County. Clinton enters this game 2-0 on the season while Pamlico is 0-3. The Hurricanes have been more like depressions this season as they have endured losses to Princeton (44-16), Ayden-Grifton (48-8), and Croatan (32-28). To be honest, this looks like a game that should see the Dark Horses improve to 3-0. Clinton has a ton of speed and a ton of size and is loaded in the running game. Team stats are incomplete for both teams so a direct head-to-head breakdown for this game is hard to come by, so, I’m just going to make an educated guess and say Clinton wins this one going away. Game time at Dark Horse Stadium is 7 p.m.

Nissan of Clinton Game of the Week: Hobbton vs Midway

This game is going to be pure madness. A battle of two undefeated teams that are each capable of putting up points in a hurry. Oh yeah, I forgot to mention — these two are bitter rivals. A rivalry spanning decades plus two high powered offenses equals pure madness. This rivalry hasn’t seen a matchup of this magnitude in a quite a while. Growing up in the 90’s-early 2000’s, this game was THE game. That hasn’t been the case lately but, in my opinion, Hobbton High School is the place to be tonight. Joe Salas and Cory Barnes, both in their second year as coaches at their respective schools, have done a tremendous job turning these two programs around.

Tonight’s game should be an excellent atmosphere and be one that provides both teams an idea on how they’ll measure up against the top teams in their conferences. Grayson Rogers, twice a Sampson County Football Player of the Week, has put up some jaw-dropping numbers. Through four games, Rogers has completed 69-of-94 passes for 865 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also the teams leading rusher with 81 carries for 642 yards and eight touchdowns. Dacorris Morrison is the teams other leading rusher, having carried the ball 98 times for 613 yards and six touchdowns. The question for Midway is will the Raiders’ defense be able to hold off that duo? In receiving, Rogers’ favorite target is Daniel Britt, whose caught 34 catches for 499 yards. Colby Weeks and Brayden Herring have also been regular targets for the senior quarterback. Over on Midway’s sideline, sophomore quarterback Wyatt Holland has also had a solid season tossing the ball. He’s completed 22-of-31 passes for 388 yards and six touchdowns. He, just like Rogers, has a variety of targets that he can rely on to catch the rock.

Midway’s running game is also a little more balanced than that of the Wildcats, as a few different guys carry the load. Overall, though, Deantae Byrd and Isaiah McClendon have shown to be proven ball carriers early this season. The question that I have for this game is whose defense is going to get the job done? Offense is expected to be on full display tonight, but who can outscore the other? Hobbton has twice allowed 40-plus points this season, and 27 points in another game.

For Midway, their opponents have only gotten into the 20s twice while they shut out Union in one half of play. Honestly, performances in past games can be thrown out as this old rivalry comes to a head tonight. I’m certainly not making any guesses, either. This one should be a great one. Game time is set for 7 p.m. Be sure to catch this weekend edition for a full rundown!

Lakewood, Harrells seek rebound; others hope to stay hot

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

