Horses storm past East Bladen

Gorgeous weather greeted players and fans Friday night at the newly-named Robinson-Lewis Field at Dark Horse Stadium for Friday night’s football matchup featuring Clinton and East Bladen. With a large home crowd packing the stands, the Dark Horses took the stadium for the first time, looking to put on a show. They accomplished just that as they bulldozed their way to a big win over the Eagles, 43-16.

The game got underway with fireworks as the Dark Horses appeared to have a huge kickoff return for the score. Instead, a personal foul penalty on the other side of the field negated the run. Instead, Clinton got things started from the East Bladen 43-yard line. There, the Dark Horses running attack barreled its way much deeper into Eagles territory but a fumble by Boogie Williams abruptly ended the drive at the 10-yard line where East Bladen took over.

The Eagles didn’t accomplish much – in fact, nothing at all as they went three-and-out and were forced to punt. The punt was partially blocked, however, and the Dark Horses took back over on the EB 26-yard line. Once again, the Clinton went to work and would not be denied. J’Daques Wallace capped off the short drive with a 6-yard touchdown run, bulldozing an Eagles defender in the process. With the extra point added on, Clinton led 7-0 with 5:59 left in the opening quarter.

East Bladen still didn’t have much success in their next offensive series. Though they did fair better than only three plays, they were still held in check as they were forced to punt.

Clinton took back over near midfield and settled in for another scoring drive. After starting on their own 47-yard line, the Dark Horses marched down field where quarterback Payson King capped off the drive on a 2-yard keeper. Another successful PAT pushed the tally to 14-0 as quarter number one came to a close.

The action was more of the same in quarter two.

With 10:41 on the clock, the Dark Horses Defense snarled an East Bladen dove when Williams made up for his early game mistake by recovering a fumble. Clinton’s drive was short, though, as King heaved a pass toward the end zone but was picked off.

The Eagles took back over and seems to have found new life. They settled down and began to march the ball down field, picking up a big fourth down conversion on a fake punt along the way. East Bladen had gotten all the way down inside the Dark Horses 5-yard line when a fumble brought everything crashing down.

Clinton turned it around and began to drive the ball right through the teeth of the Eagles defense. They were rolling right along until a 15-yard personal foul penalty sent Clinton’s drive into reverse. Backed way back, facing third down and about 35 yards to go, the King connected with Jaheim Faison (5) for a huge first down.

This help set up the Dark Horses for one final score just before the half as King struck once more from 2-yards out on the keeper. Clinton was successful on the 2-point conversion try and would take a 22-0 lead in to the half.

Out of the break, East Bladen took the opening kick from started from their own 31 yard line. Not much was gained but the Eagles gambled on fourth down. The gamble back fired and Clinton back in possession at the East Bladen 40.

Like clockwork, they ran it right into the Eagles defense and scored just a few players later on a Wallace 4-yard scamper. The PAT was successful and the Dark Horses has built their lead to 29-0 with 8:05 left in third quarter.

Just about 30 seconds later, the Dark Horses recovered a fumble at the East Bladen 24-yard line. One play later, King connected with Faison on a pass out to the right side that went the distance for a score. Clinton tacked on the extra point and with 7:32 left in the quarter, Clinton went ahead 36-0.

The ensuing Eagles drive finally found East Bladen finding some success. They marched up the field and finally found paydirt for the first time with 3:10 left in the third quarter. Obviously needing points, they elected for a 2-point try and we’re successful, cutting the deficit to a still-healthy 36-8 tally.

Clinton, though, just as they had all night, responded.

After taking over on their own 20-yard line, Williams capped off the drive with a 19-yard touchdown run as time expired in the third quarter. This run put Smith over the 100-yard mark and with the PAT up and good, Clinton led 43-8.

On the next series, East Bladen settled in for a long drive. On a drive that consumed near 6:30 from the clock, the Eagles marched the field and scored a touchdown with 5:33 left in the game. Once again the 2-point try was good and the score sat at 43-16.

On Clinton’s ensuing possession, the Dark Horses lost a late fumble and with East Bladen back on offense, the Eagles elected to run out the clock. With clock striking zero, Clinton celebrated their 43-16 season-opening win.

Offensively for the Dark Horses, Smith had seven rushes for an even 100 yards and a touchdown. Wallace just missed the century mark, having nine rushes for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Faisonvadded another 57 yards and a touchdown.

With the win, Clinton stands at 1-0 on the season and is slated for a road trip to next Northside-Jacksonville next Friday.

Clinton cages Eagles in 43-16 blowout

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

