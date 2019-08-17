Harrells settles in for 2019

- Courtesy Photo | HCA Athletics The 2019 Harrells Crusaders - File Photos | Sampson Independent Albert Thornton skies high for an interception. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Arnette - - File Photos | Sampson Independent Jack Laslo shoves the ballcarrier back last season. - -

The Harrells Crusaders football team is just a week away from hitting the gridiron for the official start of the 2019 football season. Having lost some key offensive players from last season, the Crusaders are going to rely on some new faces to step in and fill the shoes that were left behind. Head coach Jason Arnette, however, has stated that he thinks this team – though young – has potential to do big things. And it certainly helps that a workhorse the likes of Jack Laslo is also back for his senior campaign.

To begin, a look back at last year’s lineup of seniors shows that Harrells graduated 1,667 yards of rushing. Tyshon Newkirk totaled 658 yards and 10 touchdowns on 104 carries, Shahmeek Darby totaled 692 yards and 10 touchdowns on 92 carries, and Mar’Chris Jackson had 317 yards and five touchdowns on 51 carries.

For 2019, those three are all gone. Fortunately for the Crusaders, their leading rusher from last season returns for one final go. Laslo had 750 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 94 carries last season, so no doubt the senior will be called upon at earnest this season.

That’s a sentiment that Arnette shares.

“Our strength will be Jack Laslo,” Arnette affirmed. “He’s my leader and is going to be our best offensive and defensive player. Offensively, he’s going to have a strong offensive line to run behind with four or five solid guys returning.”

Defensively, Laslo a season ago was just as vital as he was offensively in leading the Crusaders with a team-high 89 tackles on the season.

“Jack is a hard worker that I can count on every Friday night no matter what situation I put him in,” Arnette continued. “He eats, sleeps, and breathes football. He has accomplished a lot over the past two years and I expect really big things out of him his senior year.”

Football, however, is still a team sport and is certainly going to take a team effort as the season rolls on for Harrells. In reflecting on his team overall, Arnette spoke highly, though he does admit some concerns.

“My main concern is we’re going to be young. We’ve got some sophomores that are going to have to grow up really quick. They’re talented, for sure, but they’re very green so they’ll definitely have to get some experience under them. But, I’m excited to see what they can do.”

Prior to the start of the season on the Aug. 23, the Crusaders were to take part in the Pender County Football Jamboree.

After that, Harrells officially kick’s things off on Friday, Aug. 23 with a home game against Sandhills Titans. Home games aren’t exactly in abundance this season for the Crusaders as following their opener they will only be at home three more times. First on Sep. 6 against SouthLake Christian which will be followed by a 5-game away streak. Jump all the way to Oct. 18 to find their next home game against Northside Christian followed by the regular season finale, also at home, against Wake Christian. The Crusaders’ six away contests will be against Rocky Mount Prep, Trinity Christian, Ravenscroft, North Raleigh Christian, Carolina Bearcats, and North Wake.

Crusaders, Laslo hopeful for another playoff push

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

