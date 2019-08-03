US World Golf Championship includes local youth

Courtesy Photo The U.S. Kids Golf World Championship is underway this weekendin Pinehurst, NC on the golf course of Pinehurst No.8. The three-day tournament began on Thursday and will conclude today. Among the 168 contenders is local youth golfer, Hudson Griffin. As of the conclusion of play on Thursday’s opening round, Griffin sat in 8th Place with two days of competition remaining on Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned to the Sampson Independent for for upcoming updates. -

The U.S. Kids Golf World Championship is underway this weekendin Pinehurst, NC on the golf course of Pinehurst No.8. The three-day tournament began on Thursday and will conclude today. Among the 168 contenders is local youth golfer, Hudson Griffin. As of the conclusion of play on Thursday’s opening round, Griffin sat in 8th Place with two days of competition remaining on Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned to the Sampson Independent for for upcoming updates.