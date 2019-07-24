Lakewood readies for 2019

- File Photo | Sampson Independent Lakewood quarterback Hayden Carter sprints toward the open field in a game last season. -

The Lakewood Leopards football team suffered an untimely end to the 2018 season last season. Having found themselves in an NCHSAA 1A first round playoff game on their home field, the Leopards hosted the South Stanly Rowdy Rebel Bulls in a bitter showdown. While Lakewood led the all time series 2-1, South Stanly bested Lakewood the Leopards 14-10 in a defensive slugfest.

That playoff game proved to be the final one for 15 seniors who will not return to the 2019 edition of Lakewood football. Lakewood finished the season 7-3, with a 3-2 record in conference.

The Leopards are preparing for their 2019 campaign, hoping to find those who will fill the shoes of those who have graduated. So who will step up?

Second year head coach Barrett Sloan has worked hard this summer to answer that question.

Highlighting that senior class was Jahdon Smith, an all-purpose running back who signed to play for the St Andrews Knights. Replacing Smith, who was a huge piece of their offense, will be no easy task and Sloan knows that.

But Smith wasn’t the only impact player who departed Lakewood. Totaling six touchdowns and 596 rushing yards for the season, Shemar Tucker’s contributions will also be missed.

Over on the defensive side of things, the loss of Pablo Marcias leaves a big hole on the defensive line. Marcias was an all-conference lineman for the Leopards.

Jaylin Torres and JJ Johnson are just two more, to name a few, now gone from a Leopards senior class that was littered with talent on both sides of the ball.

While Lakewood certainly has absorbed some big-name losses from last year’s 8-5, playoffs-worthy team, the Leopards do bring back a now senior quarterback Hayden Carter for one final showcase. Carter, who threw for 401 passing yards a year ago, will have to work with some new pieces around him.

The Leopards also regain Travis Williams, who missed last season due to an injury suffered in week one against Pender.

Shifting to the schedule for Lakewood, the Leopards unofficially kick things off in the Sampson County Pigskin Jamboree on Aug. 16 at Clinton High School. After that, Lakewood begins the season with a matchup on the road against the Village Christian Academy Knights.

Several rematches from last season are also on the slate as the Leopards will host Lejeune on Sept. 6 and travel to Midway on Sept. 13. Rounding out the Leopards non-conference games is a showdown with KIPP Pride on Aug. 29, a home game, as well as a home game against South Brunswick on Sept. 20.

In conference, Rosewood and Princeton may prove to be tough outs for this young Leopards team as both the Eagles and Bulldogs outscored Lakewood 80-35 last season. Hobbton also reloads most of the key pieces of their team and could be a viable threat for the Leopards. North Duplin and Union round out the entirety of the 2019 Lakewood schedule.

“Our team must take pride in what they do,” Sloan said. “Controlling the line of scrimmage and always getting better will be top priorities this season.”

As preparations continue for the upcoming season, Lakewood hopes to see its young talent step up and thrive. The jamboree will certainly prove to be a measuring stick for the Leopards when they take on county foes in the annual event.

Reloaded Leopards eye another shot at playoffs

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Sampson County Pigskin Jamboree What: The 29th annual event pitting local football teams against each other in a scrimmage-style format, leading up to the official start of the 2019 season When: Friday, Aug. 16 Where: Clinton High School’s Dark Horse Stadium

