Repping Sampson at state games

- Courtesy Photos | Amy Tyndall Midway’s Cal Tyndall, Hobbton’s Grayson Rogers and Midway’s Cameron Barefoot pose at BB&T Stadium in Charlotte. - Courtesy Photos | Amy Tyndall Midway’s Cameron Barefoot and Cal Tyndall pose with Region 2 head coach Michael Taylor from Wayne Country Day, and assistant coaches Dustin Medlin from North Brunswick, Jason King from Rosewood and Robert Kravitz from Arendell Parrott Academy. - Courtesy Photo | Leigh Ann Smith Midway’s Miranda Holmes, Sydney Williams, Chloe Baggett and Caitlyn Holland represented the Region 2 team in the softball event. - - Courtesy Photos | Brad Spell Clinton’s Bailey Spell smiles with the East Region team as they celebrate their gold medal win. - - Courtesy Photos | Brad Spell Clinton’s Mauricio Llamas, Axel Ramirez and Reid Walters represented the East Team in the men’s soccer event. - -

The Powerade State Games, put on by the North Carolina Amateur Sports, was previously held throughout the month of June. The Powerade State Games are North Carolina’s largest multi-sport festival and one of the largest state games programs in the United States. The annual event features over 12,000 athletes of all ages and abilities competing in more than 20 different sports.

Sampson County is home to numerous athletes that thrive in their respective sports. In this year’s state games, 11 local athletes across four sports took part in the games and represented their schools respectably.

In baseball, Hobbton’s Grayson Rogers and Midway’s Cameron Barefoot and Cal Tyndall all made the trip to Charlotte for the week-long event. The baseball event was a four-day tournament that split eight regions into two pools before bracket play determined the eventual champion. The participants of the games were granted the opportunity to play at BB&T Ballpark, home of the Charlotte Knight, as well as on the campus of UNC-Charlotte.

Rogers, Barefoot and Tyndall represented Region 2 in the games, finishing in fifth place.

The softball event was held the very next week with four participants from Midway also representing Region 2. They were Miranda Holmes, Chloe Baggett, Caitlyn Holland, and Sydney Williams. Midway head softball coach Leigh Ann Smith served as an assistant coach. Smith spoke highly of her players performances.

“Chloe played outstanding in the outfield, which is not usually a spot she plays,” Smith said. “Sydney was solid in the outfield and Caitlyn played well at second base as well as in the outfield.”

Holmes saw some action on the mound, tallying two strikeouts and three earned runs in seven and a third innings.

Players in the softball event were treated to the opportunity to play on the campus of UNC-Charlotte and Hornets Nest Park.

With Baseball and Softball concluded, it was Soccer’s turn to take center stage in Charlotte.

Four players from Clinton High School competed in the Powerade State Games at Queens University, June 22-23.

Bailey Spell, who was named a captain and is a rising junior, aided in winning the gold medal for the East Women. Their team went 3-0, defeating the South Region, 1-0; North Region, 3-1; and West Region, 2-1.

This is the second year in a row Spell has helped bring home the gold medal for the East Team.

In men’s soccer, three rising seniors for the Dark Horses were selected to participate in the games. Mauricio Llamas Llamas was positioned as center back, Axel Ramirez, a center midfielder, and Reid Walters, a goalkeeper.

These guys also represented the East Team, who finished in third place on the weekend, but Brad Spell, Clinton men’s soccer coach, affirmed that all three players really shined in their positions.

With summer pushing forward and fall sports quickly approaching, all of these athletes will look to shine for their teams in the upcoming school year.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_PowerAde_State_Games_Logo.jpg Midway’s Cal Tyndall, Hobbton’s Grayson Rogers and Midway’s Cameron Barefoot pose at BB&T Stadium in Charlotte. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Cam-Cal-and-Grayson.jpg Midway’s Cal Tyndall, Hobbton’s Grayson Rogers and Midway’s Cameron Barefoot pose at BB&T Stadium in Charlotte. Courtesy Photos | Amy Tyndall Midway’s Cameron Barefoot and Cal Tyndall pose with Region 2 head coach Michael Taylor from Wayne Country Day, and assistant coaches Dustin Medlin from North Brunswick, Jason King from Rosewood and Robert Kravitz from Arendell Parrott Academy. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Cal-Cam-Coaches.jpeg Midway’s Cameron Barefoot and Cal Tyndall pose with Region 2 head coach Michael Taylor from Wayne Country Day, and assistant coaches Dustin Medlin from North Brunswick, Jason King from Rosewood and Robert Kravitz from Arendell Parrott Academy. Courtesy Photos | Amy Tyndall Midway’s Miranda Holmes, Sydney Williams, Chloe Baggett and Caitlyn Holland represented the Region 2 team in the softball event. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_MHS-Softball.jpg Midway’s Miranda Holmes, Sydney Williams, Chloe Baggett and Caitlyn Holland represented the Region 2 team in the softball event. Courtesy Photo | Leigh Ann Smith Clinton’s Bailey Spell smiles with the East Region team as they celebrate their gold medal win. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Bailey-Spell.jpg Clinton’s Bailey Spell smiles with the East Region team as they celebrate their gold medal win. Courtesy Photos | Brad Spell Clinton’s Mauricio Llamas, Axel Ramirez and Reid Walters represented the East Team in the men’s soccer event. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_CHS-Soccer.jpg Clinton’s Mauricio Llamas, Axel Ramirez and Reid Walters represented the East Team in the men’s soccer event. Courtesy Photos | Brad Spell

Area athletes participate in prestigious events

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]