East Duplin claims Dixie title

Courtesy photo | Lynn Cannady The 2019 Clinton All-Stars, runner-up of the NC Dixie Youth Majors District Seven Tournament. Pictured, in no particular order, are: Aaron Smith, Brennan Bell, Peyton Gomez, Roady Carter, Conner Tyner, Joesen Pope, Cooper Sessoms, Camden Davis, Zack Melvin, Henry Bass, Drake Smith and Hayden Boney. Coaches are Terry Smith, Fernando Gomez and Ed Bass. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Camden Davis unleashes a pitch during Tuesday night’s game. - Courtesy photo | Lynn Cannady The East Duplin All-Stars, champions of the NC Dixie Youth Majors District Seven Tournament. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Drake Smith takes a big cut at a pitch during Tuesday night’s game. - -

Things were going great for the Clinton All-Stars entering Tuesday night’s game against East Duplin in the 2019 North Carolina Dixie Youth District Seven Majors baseball tournament in Kenansville.

Clinton was undefeated, needing just one win to capture the crown, and had already amassed a blistering 17-3 victory on Saturday over the team in light blue. All of that was null and void, however, as East Duplin not only claimed the win on Tuesday to force Wednesday night’s decisive finale, but they also toppled Clinton in that final game to snatch the championship away and advance to the state tournament in Statesville.

Tuesday

East Duplin set the tone, so to speak, from the get-go on Tuesday. With two outs, Clinton’s center fielder Henry Bass had just robbed East Duplin of a 2-run home run to keep the lead knotted at 0-0. However, Calvin Harper stood in and crushed a no-doubter right back toward Bass that sailed over the fence for East Duplin’s 2-0 lead.

From there, it was a matter of playing catch-up for Clinton.

Things looked promising in the bottom of the first inning as Aaron Smith had moved all the way over to third. Unfortunately for Clinton, though, East Duplin was able to retire the third out before Smith could score, stranding him at third.

After holding East Duplin scoreless in the top of the second, Clinton was able to find a little more success in the bottom half. With two outs, Conner Tyner hit a single to left. Joesen Pope followed Tyner, and was able to score him with a hit into right field. Headed to the third inning, Clinton had cut the lead in half at 2-1.

Disaster, however, struck in the top of the third for Clinton.

Clinton had retired the first two batters and looked to be headed right back to bat riding some momentum. But back-to-back 2-out hits scored another run for East Duplin, making it 3-1, and they still weren’t done. A slew of hits and another big hit from East Duplin scored two more runs, pushing the lead up to 5-1 by the time Clinton could end the madness.

Perhaps the most momentum-crushing moment of the night for Clinton, though, came in the bottom of the third inning. Despite the disastrous top half of the inning, Clinton had worked themselves in a bases-loaded situation. With two outs, two errors and a walk put Hayden Boney, Cooper Sessoms and Brennan Bell aboard as the big bat of Aaron Smith stood in.

Smith hit a crushing line-drive toward shortstop, where a tremendous snag prevented Clinton from doing any damage, leaving the score at 5-1.

In the top of the fourth, East Duplin tacked on another run to make it 6-1 with time for Clinton beginning to run out.

All night long, Clinton’s offense found success at the plate, but they struggled to produce any runs from it.

This echoed true in the bottom of the fourth as Clinton once again got two base-runners aboard but left them stranded.

For East Duplin, they continued to add insurance runs. Another run was scored in the top of the fifth inning by way of a passed ball, bringing the margin to 7-1.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Clinton finally found pay dirt to earn back a pair of runs. Zack Melvin got aboard with a little assistance from an error at third, giving them a runner aboard with no outs. Sessoms hit into a ground out, but still managed to advance Melvin who was scored on a double to left field by Bell. Aaron Smith also hit into an infield ground out, but his hit led to some errors for East Duplin, allowing Bell to come home for another run.

With the score at 7-3, Clinton was showing some signs of life, but, East Duplin stood tall in the bottom of the sixth and final inning, holding Clinton to three-up-three-down to claim the 7-3 win and force Wednesday’s tie-breaking Championship Game.

Wednesday

With both teams now in win-or-go-home mode, the stage was set for one final epic showdown.

Unfortunately for Clinton, though, Wednesday night’s championship game was one that mirrored Tuesday night’s, resulting in a mostly all-East Duplin affair.

Clinton fell behind and found themselves trailing 6-2 in the latter portions of the game. As the contest shifted to the bottom of the sixth, they found themselves once again needing four runs to tie the game. But just like the night before, the East Duplin defense retired the side in order and had successfully completed the improbable comeback, winning 6-2 claiming the NC District Seven Dixie Youth Majors Tournament championship.

This win puts them in the state tournament to be held in Statesville later this month. After the final game, it was announced that North Duplin claimed the Sportsmanship Award.

Despite the loss and finishing second, it was announced on the Clinton Parks and Recreation Facebook page that the Clinton All-Stars also advanced to the state tournament. That tournament is set to begin Friday, July 12.

The 2019 Clinton All-Stars, runner-up of the NC Dixie Youth Majors District Seven Tournament. Pictured, in no particular order, are: Aaron Smith, Brennan Bell, Peyton Gomez, Roady Carter, Conner Tyner, Joesen Pope, Cooper Sessoms, Camden Davis, Zack Melvin, Henry Bass, Drake Smith and Hayden Boney. Coaches are Terry Smith, Fernando Gomez and Ed Bass. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Clinton-All-Stars.jpg The 2019 Clinton All-Stars, runner-up of the NC Dixie Youth Majors District Seven Tournament. Pictured, in no particular order, are: Aaron Smith, Brennan Bell, Peyton Gomez, Roady Carter, Conner Tyner, Joesen Pope, Cooper Sessoms, Camden Davis, Zack Melvin, Henry Bass, Drake Smith and Hayden Boney. Coaches are Terry Smith, Fernando Gomez and Ed Bass. Courtesy photo | Lynn Cannady Clinton’s Camden Davis unleashes a pitch during Tuesday night’s game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Camden-Davis.jpg Clinton’s Camden Davis unleashes a pitch during Tuesday night’s game. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent The East Duplin All-Stars, champions of the NC Dixie Youth Majors District Seven Tournament. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_East-Duplin.jpg The East Duplin All-Stars, champions of the NC Dixie Youth Majors District Seven Tournament. Courtesy photo | Lynn Cannady Clinton’s Drake Smith takes a big cut at a pitch during Tuesday night’s game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Drake-Smith-2.jpg Clinton’s Drake Smith takes a big cut at a pitch during Tuesday night’s game. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Despite loss, Clinton qualifies for state tourney

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]