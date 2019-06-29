Sampson Majors top finishers

The 2019 Majors Baseball regular season and tournament runner-up is the Leopards. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Joey Jernigan, Nathan Pitts, Landon Pope and Jonathan Darden; middle row — Dylan Bullard, Patrick Stinnett, McKinley Crosby, Colton Neal and Tyler Faircloth; and back row — Coaches James Neal and Patrick Neal. Not pictured are Eli Neal, Logan Oates, Christopher Pope and Benjamin Tanner. - The 2019 Majors Baseball Tournament Champions are the Wildcats. Pictured, from left, are: front row — Kody Byrd, Kade Corbett, Preston Toohey, Bowden Warren, Lathan Warren and Ayden Lawson; and back row — Coach Jason Corbett, Coach Chris Thornton, Kamryn Byrd, Jake German, Caden Martin, Jaycob Toohey, Jax Williams, Ryder Thornton, Coach Daryll Warren and Coach Michael Warren. -

