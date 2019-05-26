Mintz makes big jump in 2019

File photo|Sampson Independent Britney Christianson winds up for the pitch during Mintz’s 2019 campaign. - File photo|Sampson Independent Callie White slides in to score for Mintz. -

Completing an 7-3 campaign in CCAA play, the Mintz Christian Academy Lady Lions softball team made marked improvements in 2019. Despite only winning one game in their previous three seasons, new head coach Heather Prenda knew the Lady Lions had potential.

The 7-3 record in CCAA play was good enough for a share of the regular season title, the first such title in softball in Mintz Christian Academy history. In addition, MCA had three players selected to the All-CCAA team, the most ever selected from an MCA softball team.

“I really just challenged them from that first practice to give me their absolute best,” said Prenda, recalling her message when she first saw the team she would lead. “They really fulfilled on that and then some.”

The Lady Lions brought on a new addition in 2019 — senior Caroline Matthews. Matthews, who hadn’t played for Mintz softball in her entire athletic career at Mintz, was a key addition for MCA. Prenda believes recruiting Matthews to play was a big key to their success.

“Having Caroline was a big asset to us. Not only did she add another layer of senior leadership, she gave us a solid third baseman and a powerful lead-off hitter,” Prenda exclaimed about Matthews. “I’ll never forget when I asked my other senior, Courtney Barber, what her expectations for this season would be. In all sincerity, she looked at me straight in the face and said, ‘winning two conference games.’ From that point on, I took it as a challenge to deliver a better season for her senior season.”

Prenda will miss her seniors, but has faith in her returning players.

“Some of our freshman and sophomores like Britney Christianson, Rachel Lewis and Hailey Davis all return for us and they’ll be even better next season. I have every confidence in these girls to step up and play to the absolute best of their ability.”

Lady Lions: From one win in three years to 7-win season