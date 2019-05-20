Lady Horses make history

Mike Carter | For The Independent Ta’ Shawna Greene looks for a shot on goal during second half action. - Mike Carter | For The Independent Taylor Spell (12) breaks away from a pack of Cougar defenders and drives the ball upfield. - Mike Carter | For The Independent Clinton goalkeeper Sarah Harrison snags a shot on goal, turning back one of many Croatan attacks on the Dark Horses goal. - Mike Carter | For The Independent Clinton defender Emma Poplin puts her head on the ball, turning back an early-game Croatan advance. - -

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses traveled to Croatan on Saturday to take on the Lady Cougars, making their sixth appearance in the 2A East Regional semifinal in seven years — a game they had never won. On Saturday, the curse was finally broken with the Horses bringing home the 2-1 victory over top-seeded Croatan.

The game began with several attacks on goal, but neither team was able to get on the scoreboard as the back lines made defensive stop after stop.

Halfway through the first half, Ashlyn Williams got the ball for the first time and was able to find Bailey Spell on the wing, leading to Spell striking the ball and sending it into the back of the net, giving Clinton the 1-0 lead.

That would be the only goal of the first half, and the Dark Horses would cling to a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The Cougars threw everything they had at the Horses to start the second half, launching several attacks on goal. Each surge, though, was turned back as Clinton goalkeeper Sarah Harrison made great saves to preserve the slim lead for the Horses.

A handball in the Croatan goal box led to a Clinton penalty kick, taken by Kayla Yang. She sent the kick into the left corner of the goal, just past a diving Croatan keeper to give Clinton the 2-0 lead with 10:30 left in the second half.

In the five previous East Regional semifinal appearances, the Dark Horses had never taken a 2-goal lead.

After the penalty kick goal from the Lady Horses, Croatan was able to strike the ball in for a goal of their own with just 8:36 left in the game, slimming the Clinton lead to 2-1.

After the Croatan goal, it seemed the ball never left the Clinton goal box.

The Lady Cougars had many corners and shots on goal, but the Clinton defense stepped up time and again, making big plays when they were most needed.

The final horn sounded and the Cougars had run out of time to get a game-tying goal, sending the Clinton players into a dog pile and a thunderous cheer across the stadium from the large crowd that made the trip from Sampson County.

Head coach of the Dark Horses Jeff Smith was pleased with the team’s performance and is ready for what the next round holds for his team.

“We played Croatan twice this season, we played last year and the seniors have probably played these girls four or five times in their careers, so it’s never been anything than what you saw tonight,” Smith said. “It’s usually them with most of the time of possession and us defending well, getting out of it and counter-attacking. We do pretty good at it, but this is how these games go when these two get together.”

After being asked about what winning this game meant for the team, Smith said, “It’s so good for our program and for the girls that have been playing together since they were 5 years old to have this opportunity. I don’t know what the fifth round holds, but I’m ready to see.”

It holds a date with the No. 2 seed in the East as the Dark Horses will travel to Carrboro to face the Lady Jaguars on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the 2A East Regional Final with a trip to the state championship game on the line.

By Ryan Carter Sports Contributor

