With one hard-fought victory over our archrivals already engraved in the annals of time, it seemed like a battle for world domination when “The Fighting Wolverines” basketball team went up against the reviled – River Rats – for the second time that year.

Just as several unsanctioned fireworks exploded over our heads in Riverside High School’s parking lot, the excitement of the moment reached a fever pitch as these high-spirited teens anticipated one final nail in the coffin to cap off a glorious season which would propel us into the playoffs for a third straight year.

As our totally righteous tailgate party drew to a climactic conclusion, Robert “Mags” Magnifico cranked up the volume on the radio inside his gold Monte Carlo as soon as “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” by Michael Jackson emitted across the airwaves.

After linking arms to create a giant huddle that started rotating in tandem with the music, these rambunctious tailgaters began singing along with the “King of Pop” as we repeated the infamous chant – Mamase, Mamasa, Mamacoosa – while working ourselves into a wild frenzy prior to going into the home team’s gymnasium.

Now let’s exterminate these rodents!

“This should be a gnarly game,” declared Mags as he led the way through a zigzag pattern of parked cars to the entrance of the educational facility. “Since Funzie and company have been turning up the heat out on the hardwood, they should easily be able to slice up the competition and serve them on a silver platter.”

“All aboard the Wolverine Express,” I shouted while following a crowd of boisterous fellow classmates down the corridor toward the gymnasium. “Considering that we have a one-way ticket to the playoffs, these wannabees better get off the tracks when they hear that whistle blow; otherwise, they’re going to get pulverized.”

“These river rats better say their prayers,” cautioned Robert “Robbie” Brough upon scampering to the other side of the bleachers with an arm around my neck. “Because they’re going to walk away with their collective tails between those boney legs when the Ellwood City Wolverines take them to the woodshed for a beating they won’t soon forget.”

Shortly after the opposing sides gathered in the center circle to hit the ground running with a jump ball, James “Bellhead” Bellissimo snatched the coveted orange sphere from his formidable adversary before making a beeline to the opposite end of the court for an unassisted slam dunk, thereby drawing first blood in the highly contentious game.

“That was absolutely phenomenal,” exclaimed Steve Grossman as he turned around to give me a high five and nearly fell into my lap in the process. “I probably would’ve never believed that stupendous feat if not for seeing it with my own two eyes; because that has to be the first slam dunk that Bellhead’s ever made in his entire life.”

“There’s no doubt about it,” I agreed while jumping to my feet along with the rest of the excited fans on our side of the cavernous venue. “It’s just more proof in the pudding that ‘The Fighting Wolverines’ are red-hot tonight; and if these river rats aren’t careful, we’re going to steal the lunch money right out from under their noses.”

Every time our determined squad drove the basketball to the baseline to put up two more points on the scoreboard, our ear-splitting shouts reverberated about the walls within the confines of the high school gymnasium as we exuberantly cheered for the visiting team.

With adrenaline pumping and perspiration streaked across my face, we stood on our feet for nearly the entire game banging them against the bleachers as we continuously yelled out chants led by the energetic cheerleading squad which pushed our team to victory.

When the game clock ticked down to zero and the buzzer blew signaling the end of the game, pandemonium broke out as we began storming the court in the 58-56 overtime victory, thereby forcing our defeated foes to eat crow for the second time that season.

“Would you do me a solid,” I questioned while glancing over at our senior class president standing in close proximity to me. “Since you stand head and shoulders above the crowd, may I latch on to your letterman jacket while exiting the bleachers; so, I’ll be able to participate in the celebration without the fear of falling on my face.”

“Not a problem, Marcus Welby, M.D.,” divulged David ‘Bubba’ Stramella as he stood on the wooden bench directly in front of me. “But if you’d wrap both hands around my leather belt, it’ll give you a much better grip; and you may hang on to me all the way to the asphalt until we’re a safe distance from the crowd.”

You’re the man with a plan!

Once these victorious fans lifted the winning team on our collective shoulders, the senior starters cut down the webbed netting at our end of the basketball court symbolizing a complete annihilation of our biggest rival for the second time that season as well as another fated trip to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Our jubilation spilled out into the hallway as this high school senior ripped down several obnoxious banners proclaiming our anticipated defeat while walking through the hallways heading toward an overcrowded parking lot.

After piling into the would-be Italian mobster’s speedster, we followed an uproarious caravan to one of the local youth hotspots – Vinny’s Pizza – along the borough’s main thoroughfare to celebrate our total domination of the losers from the other side of the county line.

Following a delicious snack of freshly baked pepperoni pizza pie oozing with mozzarella cheese accompanied by an ice-cold Coca-Cola to cleanse the palate, our little band of merrymakers hightailed it out of the popular eatery to see what other mischief we could get ourselves into before calling it a night.

